Bridget McKenzie leaves the cabinet

Former Minister of Sport Bridget McKenzie left the cabinet when an internal coalition investigation found that she was violating ministerial standards.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Senator McKenzie’s resignation when he released the results of the report this afternoon.

Mr. Morrison had ordered his department secretary to deal with the implementation of the $ 100 million sports scholarship program – and in particular, a $ 36,000 scholarship that Senator McKenzie awarded to a Victorian rifle club of which she is a member.

Bridget McKenzie granted a substantial grant to a shooting club to which she belonged. (Supplied)

The investigation found that the then sports minister violated ministerial standards by not disclosing her membership in the Wangaratta Clay Target Club.

“The secretary concluded that the timing (for the grant) was such that the potential conflict should have been clear,” said Morrison.

He said Senator McKenzie should have taken reasonable precautions to avoid possible conflicts, such as asking another minister to make decisions regarding organizations to which she belongs.

“The minister failed to do so, and the secretary found that this violated ministerial standards.”

Scott Morrison has announced Senator McKenzie’s resignation from the cabinet. (9News) (9News)

Head of State Michael McCormack will represent Ms. McKenzie as Acting Secretary of Agriculture while a replacement is sought.

The scandal was uncovered after the accounting authorities issued a damn report of how the sports grants were distributed in the run-up to the general election.

However, the minister noted that the minister’s allocation of sports grants to peripheral organizations did not violate the standards.

In the report, Morrison stated that the minister “had final approval and the right to take other factors into account” when awarding the grants and “no basis” for claiming that political advantage was the main reason.

“The minister used the discretion granted to her,” he said.

The report found that 32 percent of government-approved grants were marginal, compared to “statistically similar” 36 percent for non-marginal mandates.

Minister of Agriculture Bridget McKenzi during Question Time. (AAP / Lukas Coch) (AAP)

Union leader Anthony Albanese previously said that a report from Mr. Morrison’s former chief of staff, Gaetjens, was not required to know that something was wrong when someone donated funds to an organization to which he belonged, without declaring this.

“The Court’s report is damned. Bridget McKenzie has to go, and she has to go today for this government to actually start acting like a government,” Albanese told reporters in Melbourne.