Bridget McKenzie Politics Sport Rort Scandal Report

Scott Morrison is expected to receive advice from his department head tomorrow regarding the contested minister Bridget McKenzie.

The department of Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary Philip Gaetjens was asked last week to investigate whether any part of Senator McKenzie’s implementation of the $ 100 million community sports infrastructure program violated ministerial standards.

A report by the auditor found that the program preferred marginal and targeted seats for the coalition prior to last year’s federal elections.

The review found that 73 percent of Sport Australia’s funded projects were not recommended in the third round of the program.

Bridget McKenzie

Mr. Gaetjens was given the additional task of examining whether Senator McKenzie, when she was Secretary of Sports, violated the rules regarding her failure to declare membership in a Victorian arms club that received $ 36,000 from the program.

The minister argued that she did not need to declare membership, as it was a gift that was given to her in January 2019 and funds from the program in the second round were available from December 2018.

And since the gift was worth less than $ 300, it didn’t reach the declaration threshold, she said.

Mr. Morrison says he will wait for Mr. Gaetjens’ report before doing anything, while the Nationals leader, Michael McCormack, says he has confidence in his deputy.

Cabinet Secretary Peter Dutton says no case has been made for their removal.

Labor argues that Senator McKenzie violated three ministerial standards: respecting fairness in official decisions; Use of taxpayer money “through the lawful and uninterested exercise of the legal and other powers available to her office”; and explain and register personal interests.

If the minister is fired, the coalition government may become unstable.