Bridget McKenzie resigns after sport has caused scandal

prime minister Scott Morrison has just confirmed this Minister of Agriculture Bridget McKenzie will resign from their participation in the sports scandal.

McKenzie, who served as Minister of Sports at the time of the $ 100 million allocation, will step down after a departmental report found she violated ministerial standards.

Since the first scandal broke out weeks ago, a general report by the auditor has found “evidence of a distortion in the distribution of grants”, with much of the program’s $ 100 million focused on areas where the coalition tried to gain marginal seats in the upcoming election.

The report found that 70% of the grants approved by the then Secretary of Agriculture for the second round and 73% of grants for the third round were not recommended by Sport Australia 10 daily,

In particular, it was found that McKenzie’s failure to declare membership of an arms club in good time violated ministerial standards.

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that McKenzie had resigned from the sports scandal that has shaken the government in recent weeks.

“This is the federal cabinet, there are standards that need to be met, and she understands that, and so do I,” Morrison said in a Sunday announcement. “But I don’t think this will in any way affect the excellent job she did as a minister in both my government and my predecessor’s government.”

Despite the report that McKenzie violated ministerial standards regarding her membership in an arms club, Morrison thanked her for her service to the government and across the country.

“I would particularly like to thank Bridget for the great job she has done in the Australia region,” he said of the former minister. “She campaigned for droughts in these rural and rural communities in the country.”

In a statement released by McKenzie, she said that she “is determined to remain as the Victorian National Party Senator” and will continue to fight “for the needs of rural and regional Australians”.

Image:

AAP Images / MARC TEWKSBURY