By the time James Andrew Dashing handed on June 8, 1972, he experienced founded himself as an American blues and jazz singer, as perfectly as, pianist. Some jazz professionals even thought of him the biggest of the male jazz singers.

He was held in significant significant esteem all through his profession and right after his dying. Critic Nat Hentoff, ranked Dashing as one of the “greatest blues singers.”

Scott Yanow described Hurrying as the “perfect huge band singer” who “was well-known for his means to sing blues, but in fact he could sing pretty much everything.”

The Oklahoma Town native created a name for himself as the featured vocalist of Depend Basie’s Orchestra from 1935 to 1950.

Apart his tunes gifts, Dashing also recognised as “Mr. 5 by Five” thanks to his plump determine, as effectively as, currently being vertically challenged, so significantly so that he was described in a music by Harry James as “he’s 5 toes tall and he’s five toes huge.”

In accordance to Dashing, who was born into a musical loved ones, the 1st time he sang in entrance of an audience was in 1924 when as he played the piano at a club, the highlighted singer, Carlyn Williams, invited him to do a vocal. Mr. Hurrying taught himself to enjoy the violin.

Rushing’s father, Andrew Hurrying was a trumpeter though his mom, Cora and her brother had been singers. He studied music theory with Zelia N. Breaux at Frederick A. Douglass Substantial School in Oklahoma Metropolis and Wilberforce University, which gave him an edge about his peers.

Dashing toured the Midwest and California as an itinerant blues singer in the early 1920s prior to relocating to Los Angeles, where he performed piano and sang with Jelly Roll Morton.

He joined Walter Page’s Blue Devils in 1927 and then joined Bennie Moten’s band in 1929. With Moten’s death in 1935, Speeding joined Rely Basie for what would be a 13-year position. He was a proponent of the Kansas City, Missouri, bounce blues tradition exemplified by his performances of “Sent for You Yesterday” and “Boogie Woogie” for the Rely Basie Orchestra.

Following leaving Basie, his recording career soared as a solo musician and a singer with other bands. From 1950 right up until 1952 he led a seven‐piece band that performed at the Savoy Ballroom. He traveled broadly in the United States and in Europe and, in 1964, to Australia.

Rushing had a variety from baritone to tenor and though in some cases classified as a blues shouter, he could venture his voice so that it soared around the horn and reed sections in a significant-band setting. Basie claimed that Dashing “never had an equal” as a blues vocalist, although Speeding “really imagined of himself as a ballad singer.”

Amid his best-identified recordings are “Going to Chicago“, with Basie, and “Harvard Blues“, with a renowned saxophone solo by Don Byas. He sang the blues in an rigorous, high‐pitched voice that gave an strange perception of urgency to his performances.

“Metal brilliant in its higher vary and, at its greatest, silky smooth,” novelist Ralph Ellison said of Mr. Rushing’s voice, adding, “It is possessed of a purity someway impervious to both the pressure of singing previously mentioned, a 12‐piece band and the urgency of Rushing’s own blazing fervor.”

Jimmy Hurrying was a four-time winner of Best Male Singer in the Critics’ Poll of Melody Maker and a four-time winner of Best Male Singer in the Global Critics’ Poll in Down Beat. His 1971 album The You and Me That Applied to Be was named Jazz Album of the Year by Down Beat. He obtained the 1971 Grammy nomination Greatest Jazz Effectiveness by a Soloist.

Rushing was a person of eight jazz and blues legends honored in a set of United States Postal Provider stamps issued in 1994.

Speeding died on June 8, 1972 in New York City and was buried at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Kew Gardens, Queens, New York. He was survived by spouse, Connie, and two sons, Robert and William.