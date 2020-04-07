Brielle Biermann Receives Reward for Saying Donald Trump Is ‘Always Punished’

Brielle Biermann He was beaten on social media after telling people to stop

“Torture” President Donald Trump.

Monday is the 23-year-old daughter of reality Kim Zolciak-Biermann He took to Twitter to share his opinion on how the 45-year-old is treating himself, saying he was “always trampled” and “oppressed”.

“This is not political – I don’t care how you feel as a politician but he is a PERSON. ‘Running’ the country,” Brielle wrote. “She has feelings like all of us. Do you think anyone wants to do her best when they’re always blamed / blamed for everything she does?”

Although a few fans have come to agree with the “Don’t Be Tardy” star, many users have criticized Brielle in her response and asserted that Trump is aggressive, not the other way around.

“Do you follow her on Twitter? Everyone literally makes others look stupid and cruel,” one user said. Twitter. “Where’s your anger at that? Where’s the leader? Try yourself.”

“I love you, but the girl is the most miserable of them all. The things she says are totally unacceptable. She has made a lot of sarcastic comments and humiliations. said:.

Another told Brielle that Trump “does not give a clue” to other people’s feelings. “They don’t respect 90% of the people they talk to,” they said added.

After one user told Trump that he “wrote the book on repression, try again,” Brielle turned, “he did 2 wrong things!” The person then responded, “Keeping her safe does not mean violence. You have come.”

When another advised Brielle to “just delete” her tweet after a bad response, she replied: “No. I really feel bad for her.

Hours later, Brielle spoke about the back, saying: “This is not a political point of view. I simply say – Obama, Trump, anyone !!! The defense of suffering is funny !!”

Brielle’s tweets were at the heart of the world coronavirus infection, which is already infected more than 1.3 million people worldwide. Trump has received criticism and continues to criticize the government’s response to this epidemic, with many calling it a failure.

