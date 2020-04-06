Brigham and Women’s Hospital not making sure nurses have N95 masks, Mass. nurses say

Some nurses at Brigham and Women’s Healthcare facility are functioning devoid of an N95 respirator and the medical center has also refused to notify staff members if they arrived into get in touch with with a coronavirus-positive affected individual or colleague, the Massachusetts Nurses Association mentioned.

“If nurses on the entrance lines are not guarded, who will be there to care for clients?” explained Trish Powers, Brigham functioning home nurse and chair of the MNA bargaining committee at the medical center.

“Every Brigham nurse needs the finest apply N95 mask defense. Why are we saving these masks if the surge is starting now? If we get unwell, we can not be at the bedside, and our families and communities are at danger,” mentioned Powers.

MNA is now calling on Brigham to give N95 masks for each individual nurse on the front traces of the pandemic, saying the clinic and Companions Health care have refused to do so.

The message from MNA also said Brigham has also refused to notify personnel if a affected individual they came into call with or a colleague exams positive for COVID-19.

“The Brigham is violating broadly recognized public health and fitness norms by refusing to disclose this information,” explained Powers.

“This is critical facts that will assistance our nurses make the right decisions about their overall health and the safety of their families and communities,” reported Powers.

As of Monday night, 172 BWH workforce have analyzed constructive for the contagious virus, and virtually 2,000 experienced been tested, in accordance to the hospital’s website.

A spokesman for the clinic mentioned in a assertion, “The safety of our individuals and team is our best precedence. Offered the countrywide shortage of private protective machines, the Brigham, like other hospitals, should conserve provides to protect team caring for infectious individuals. Our infectious condition specialists decide which situations have to have these goods, such as N95 respirator masks, to guard our staff members against an infection.”

The assertion claimed, “The Governor’s Office and the Government Workplace of Well being and Human Services is currently developing a plan to disseminate the masks attained by the point out and the Kraft relatives, and Associates Healthcare will be doing the job with their business office throughout that process.”