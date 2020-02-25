brigham-and-women’s-valet-strike-by-stray-bullet-from-boston-cop’s-gun:-da-rollins

The valet shot outside the house Brigham and Women’s Medical center earlier this thirty day period immediately after a suspected gunman threatened staff at the hospital was struck by a stray bullet discharged by a Boston law enforcement officer, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins claimed today.

The suspect, who was later on shot and killed in Brookline by police, experienced a “very practical duplicate firearm,” Rollins claimed at a push conference Tuesday.

The valet endured significant accidents but is recovering, the DA added. The investigation stays open up.

Officers shot Mattapan person Juston Root, 41, to death on Route 9 in Brookline Feb. 7 immediately after he pointed what they thought to be a gun at them and would not fall it, according to authorities. The capturing arrived soon after officers chased Root from outside of the clinic, the place they experienced shot at him.

Building …