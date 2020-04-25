Bright Eyes confirm the changes to the date of the first run of the meeting

Bright Eyes confirmed the changes to their plans for the first reunion dates, which were set to begin in North America in May.

The tour was to become the first in nine years and mark their first appearance together since reuniting earlier this year.

In a statement posted on Twitter today (April 24), the group confirmed that a coronavirus pandemic had suffered at the performance. “Unfortunately, but predicted, we had to rethink the many dates of our tour,” they wrote. “We hope we can get together and celebrate at a later time.

Update your US trip date to 2020: pic.twitter.com/BurVL1Pn51

– Bright eyes (@brighteyesband) April 24, 2020

“As for all tour dates in the United States: existing tickets are valid for postponed and postponed dates. Refunds for all shows – canceled or not. Refund policies for show and postponed shows are different, but a refund of at least 30 days will be offered for all show. Ask at the point of purchase. “

Shows in Spokane, Boise, Tacoma, Sonoma, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Lafayette, Lewiston and Burlington have been canceled and shows in Portland, Maine and New Haven are postponed with new dates to be announced .

The three remaining shows in Worcester, Massachusetts, Bethlehem, PA and Queens, NY will take place in July. Lucy Daucus will receive support for the first two dates, and a Japanese breakfast will open in New York.

The postponed dates are as follows:

July 2020

29 – Bethlehem, PA, Levitic Pavillion Steel Stocks

30 – Worcester, PA, Palladium

31 – Queens, NY, Forest Hills Stadium

At the moment there are no updates on the UK and European tour. Bright eyes should start this date at the Oslo Festival on August 14th.

Earlier this week (April 21), Bright Eyes released a new single called “Forced Convalescence”. Next came the recent release of Persona Non Grata, which became the first nine-year-old new material.