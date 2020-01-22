Bright Eyes Reunion: to welcome the band that helped us survive the 2000s

Of all the bands that came back in 2020, Bright Eyes somehow seemed the least likely. Since they stopped in 2011, singer Conor Oberst has been involved with projects such as solo albums, punk band Desaparecidos and recently the Better Oblivion Community Center with singer Phoebe Bridgers. It seemed that perhaps everyone had gone further – that their other projects were diverse enough to fulfill their creative desires.

After all, they stopped their time. Oberst formed Bright Eyes as a solo project in 1995, only 15 years old. His first album, A Collection Of Songs Writing and Recorded 1995-1997, was recorded in his basement and released on Saddle Creek Records. Clearly adolescent – but afterwards also clearly precocious – the album was not judged properly. But with the addition of Mike Mogis and later Nate Walcott, Bright Eyes were impressively productive in the following years and released nine studio albums, multiple EPs, and several collaboration albums. They refined their sound, achieved rave reviews without losing what made them special, and continued until 2011.

That seemed to be, until about a week ago, when an Instagram surfaced under the handle @brighteyesofficial and placed a colorful GIF with the hashtag brighteyes2020. Regarding cryptic clues, it’s not that cryptic – but it has given fans a boost and wondered what a comeback could mean.

We now know that it is as complete as possible: Bright Eyes plays festivals, tours and has even signed with the Indie label Dead Oceans to release the new music they have been working on silently since 2019. Although we do not know what Bright Eyes 2020 will sound like, that is half the fun: they have been playing for almost three decades with every genre, sound and feeling that is possible. Referring to the reunion as “an escape from, and a confrontation of, difficult times,” it is clear that Bright Eyes may need us as much as we need them.

That brings me to the real reason why I had never predicted a return from Bright Eyes – I didn’t dare. My love for Bright Eyes is, just like for many people, very personal. The excitement about the comeback is no less obsessive than that about bands like My Chemical Romance, but it is quieter.

Bright Eyes has always been a solo affair. Trawling through forums and LiveJournals from the mid-2000s feels eerily familiar, while fans evangelize Oberst’s talent, his lyricism, his voice. They only listen to posts in public and discuss the songs they love that make them cry, with which they are dealing. It is impossible to be an informal Bright Eyes listener; you are out or you are completely in. I would know – a fan since my early teens, I was immediately selfish in my obsession. I never even saw them live, because this would mean that I would have to admit that someone else in the world felt like me. Although that neuroticism has somewhat diminished – and I have now seen Conor Oberst live – I still find it difficult to share Bright Eyes with anyone else.

Recovery is never linear – I learned that I just had to stay alive

I have never succeeded in articulating what Bright Eyes means to me, partly because I have nothing universal to share. They support every day of my life, and listening to them feels familiar, like talking to an understanding friend who needs no explanation. I have a playlist in my Spotify account called “conor oberst”; a collection of my favorites in his huge, varied ouvre, and it’s the first thing I go to if I don’t know what to do. It has happened to me by leaving, by breaking up, by deaths, and even on every single journey I have made for five years. Oberst’s frankness about pain, sadness and not always being your best self are reassuring.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUBYzpCNQ1I (/ embed)

When I came to Bright Eyes as a teenager, my life was complicated due to a combination of family and personal problems. Dealing with real problems on top of melodramatic fear, I felt as if no one could understand the depths of my emotional wounds. But in Bright Eyes I found understanding. Conor Oberst’s penetrating, brutally specific lyrics touch directly on the core of what I felt I was going through. Rarely referring or vague (although sometimes completely fictional), texts feel like truth. But although I was very focused on text, it was the delivery that felt the most true. While Oberst and his bandmates are capable of very real musical craftsmanship, what appealed to me most was the raw energy. My favorite Bright Eyes songs were earlier songs where Oberst wept, but even more polished songs really feel.

Above all, Oberst managed to catch a certain malaise that I had never heard before. Since I was a child, winter has made my depression metamorphosis an absolute madness. My body clock is completely logged out and leaves me on a whim. Being unaware of what time it is is not conducive to healthy habits, and many winters have seen me fall into impulsive patterns that I would not even consider the rest of the year.

It is no surprise that I listen to Bright Eyes the most in the winter; Oberst’s texts about deserted, ruthless Nebraska winters give me comfort that I am not completely alone in my cold-induced madness: on If Winter Ends he literally shouts about the everyday and hopeless winter. “I swear I die / slowly, but it happens,” he cries, and for most of my winters it has brought me through; a reminder that I am not alone and that the perfect spring is always waiting somewhere.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVkAsEeLd0k (/ embed)

We often think that we only need music that “gets” us in our adolescence. When I was 20 years old, I noticed that I was wrong. When my friend died in the summer, it was a sharp reminder that I needed Bright Eyes more than ever. Struck by a flood of grief that I had never felt before, I listened to Easy / Lucky / Free, a beautiful, complicated song about grief and the freedom of death from the digital album Digital Ash In A Digital Urn. As I descended in the winter, still being robbed, I got a bartending job and started drinking heavily. After I was attacked in December, my behavior only got worse until I was tired of punishing myself.

While listening to Bright Eyes was often about indulging in my pain, I now noticed that I was turning to recovery. I listened to Hit The Switch, a song about recovery that explores all self-questioning thoughts that go with it, but that ultimately ends in hope: “And so I do what I do, and at least do I / what could mean more than this?” Oberst sings. I really couldn’t bear to listen to anything other than Bright Eyes, but I went from the tormenting early work to later albums such as Cassadaga that seemed to praise the virtues of survival. In Oberst I saw someone who had overcome obstacles and had worked hard to slowly come to terms with himself. Recovery is never linear, but I learned that I just had to stay alive.

That winter was just one of the many hopeless periods in which I turned to Bright Eyes. The extremely insulating combination of sadness, being abused and struggling with substance abuse meant that I couldn’t feel myself with someone. While my friends tried to help me, I often just lied. I could not articulate what I was going through, but hearing my pain so precisely that I felt understood during the lonely time of my life.

The story ends well: I dragged myself out. I got the grade I failed, I started taking care of myself, I moved and went to California. I partly thank Bright Eyes, and among their fans are thousands of stories like mine: of sadness, of despair and ultimately of hope. Their comeback may not evoke massive hysteria, but it means a lot to people like me who just do their best while at war with themselves.

Bright Eyes is going on tour in March. Find the full dates below:

March 23: Tokyo Liquid Rooms, Japan

May 21: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

June 20: Queens Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Sep 3-6: Salisbury End of The Road Festival, United Kingdom