Bright Eyes unites for new music, tour

January 21 (UPI) – Indie rock band Bright Eyes meets again after a break of almost ten years.

The group announced on Twitter on Tuesday that they signed on to Dead Oceans and will be performing their first shows after nine years.

“Today Bright Eyes is pleased to announce the band’s signing at Dead Oceans (@DeadOceans) and a series of tour dates for 2020,” the post said.

Bright Eyes will perform a number of shows with Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus. The tour begins on March 23 in Tokyo, Japan and ends in September with the End of the Road Festival in Salisbury, England.

Dead Oceans said Tuesday that Bright Eyes is working on new music. The company shared a video of the group in the studio with an orchestra.

“After a 9-year hiatus, Conor Colonel, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott reunited to record and tour in 2020. # BrightEyes2020,” Dead Oceans tweeted.

Bright Eyes was previously under contract to Saddle Creek Records, which was founded by Mogis and Colonel brother Justin Oberst.

Bright Eyes is known for singles like “Drunk Kid Catholic”, “Lover I don’t have to love”, “Take It Easy (Love Nothing)”, “Hot Knives” and “Shell Games”. The band’s most recent album, The People’s Key, was released in February 2011.

Colonel released the solo albums Upside down mountain. considerations and Address during the Bright Eyes break. He also recorded and appeared with Phoebe Bridgers as the Better Oblivion Community Center.

Here is the list of Bright Eyes 2020 tour dates:

March 23 – Tokyo, Japan, at Liquidroom

21-22nd May – Los Angeles, California at the Palladium

June 20 – Queens, NY, at Forest Hills Stadium

3-6. September – Salisbury, England, at the end of the street festival