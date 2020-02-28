brighton-boulevard,-under-interstate-70,-will-shut-this-weekend-due-to-the-fact-of-the-demolition-of-bridges

Brighton Boulevard underneath Interstate 70 will be closed in excess of the weekend by the partial demolition of the freeway bridge as portion of the ongoing Central Undertaking 70.

%MINIFYHTMLeccb902b7a85480e3f5acd2df8c79a1111% %MINIFYHTMLeccb902b7a85480e3f5acd2df8c79a1112%

The closing will start at 10 p.m. On Friday and Brighton Boulevard is scheduled to reopen at five a.m. Monday, according to the Colorado Section of Transportation.

All I-70 targeted traffic lanes will go south, when the north facet of the bridge is demolished and rebuilt, CDOT reported. Through the demolition, Brighton Boulevard below I-70 will near for security motives.

Motorists can use Washington and Steele streets and Vasquez Boulevard as choice routes. Lane closures on I-70 will not be portion of the weekend career. The demolition is dependent on the weather conditions and is issue to adjust.