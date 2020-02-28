Friday, February 28, 2020
Brighton Boulevard, under Interstate 70, will shut this weekend due to the fact of the demolition of bridges

Kevin Yazzie
Brighton Boulevard underneath Interstate 70 will be closed in excess of the weekend by the partial demolition of the freeway bridge as portion of the ongoing Central Undertaking 70.

The closing will start at 10 p.m. On Friday and Brighton Boulevard is scheduled to reopen at five a.m. Monday, according to the Colorado Section of Transportation.

All I-70 targeted traffic lanes will go south, when the north facet of the bridge is demolished and rebuilt, CDOT reported. Through the demolition, Brighton Boulevard below I-70 will near for security motives.

Motorists can use Washington and Steele streets and Vasquez Boulevard as choice routes. Lane closures on I-70 will not be portion of the weekend career. The demolition is dependent on the weather conditions and is issue to adjust.

