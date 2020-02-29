brighton-substitute-ezequiel-schelotto-gets-booked-without-coming-on-in-advance-of-performing-‘cry-baby’-gesture-at-wilfried-zaha-in-hilarious-altercation

Brighton substitute Ezequiel Schelotto managed to get himself booked without the need of even coming on right after an amusing altercation with Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

The suitable-back again kicked the ball at the Crystal Palace talisman, who was cupping his ears to the Seagulls devoted in response to the hostile reception he was receiving.

BT Activity The pair clashed in the course of the Saturday lunchtime activity

Schelotto kicked the ball at Zaha just after this gesture

Zaha confronted Schelotto and the Argentine-Italian was eventually demonstrated a yellow card by the referee, regardless of not becoming on the pitch.

Schelotto was not finished and threatened to come to be the to start with substitute at any time to be sent off for two bookable offence.

He continued to wind up the Crystal Palace winger from the sidelines, even performing a ‘cry baby’ gesture at Zaha.

BT Sport Schelotto delighted Brighton fans with his antics

Brighton lovers delighted in the episode, and although the situation cooled down eventually, the Amex located alone a new cult hero.

Zaha is customarily the villain when Palace travel to the south-coast, with the two clubs contemplating by themselves intense regional rivals regardless of some 40 miles separating them.

It’s fairly correctly titled the ‘M23 derby’ – mainly because that is just about all that inbound links the two golf equipment by way of geography.