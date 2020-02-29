brighton-vs-crystal-palace-live:-confirmed-staff-news,-kick-off-time-and-commentary-stream-for-m23-derby

Up to date: 29th February 2020, 11: 42 am

The Leading League returns to the Amex this weekend with two sides in inadequate sort glimpse to keep away from a relegation fight as Brighton host intense rivals Crystal Palace.

The Eagles picked up three points on their previous outing when they hosted Newcastle in a one- get.

Meanwhile, Brighton haven’t tasted victory so far in 2020, past selecting up three details on December 28 when they conquer Bournemouth two-.

Getty Photographs – Getty Brighton are without the need of a earn so significantly in 2020

The Seagulls are in the thick of a relegation fight, currently sitting down four factors and a few sites over the relegation zone, having drawn four of their previous five video games.

Although Palace are a little much more snug, sitting 9 points earlier mentioned the fall zone in 13th and only a few additional victories absent from securing their Leading League position for another 12 months.

talkSPORT provides you all the motion from this clash in the bottom 50 % of the table.

GAMEDAY

Brighton vs Crystal Palace: How to listen

The Leading League clash will get less than way at 12: 30pm on Saturday, February 29.

Entire commentary from the Amex will be dwell on talkSPORT, with our coverage commencing at 12: 15pm.

To tune in, just click on below for the are living stream or simply click the radio participant under.

You can also pay attention through the talkSPORT Application, on DAB Electronic Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For a lot more info about how to listen Dwell on talkSPORT simply click listed here.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace: The Information

Brighton are unbeaten in their past 3 league meetings with Crystal Palace (W2 D1), their longest these types of operate in opposition to them given that a run of 10 in between 1979 and 1986.

Crystal Palace have gained just two of their final 18 absent league online games towards Brighton (D5 L11), with individuals wins coming in 2005 and 2011. The Eagles have in no way won a leading-flight away sport from Brighton (D1 L3).

No facet is now on a longer winless run in the Leading League than Brighton, with the Seagulls winless in all seven of their league online games in 2020 so considerably (D5 L2). Indeed, Brighton are the only a person of the 91 recent Soccer League sides not to have won a video game in any levels of competition so much this calendar year.

Brighton have conceded initially in just about every of their final four Leading League game titles, but have appear back again to draw each individual of their very last a few. Nevertheless, the Seagulls have never won a Premier League property game when conceding 1st (D10 L14).

Crystal Palace are wanting to get again-to-back Leading League video games for the to start with time since December. Even so, the Eagles are winless in their very last six Premier League away video games (D4 L2).

Crystal Palace have the oldest common starting up XI in the Premier League this period (29y 253d). On major of this, their youngest goalscorer in the competitiveness this period is 26-year-aged Connor Wickham.

This will be Roy Hodgson’s 100th Leading League sport in charge of Crystal Palace (W33 D27 L39), the very first club he’s achieved the milestone inside the levels of competition. His win amount with the Eagles in the Premier League is 33 for every cent, his least expensive at any of the five golf equipment he’s taken demand of.

Including engage in-offs, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has scored more league ambitions in opposition to Brighton than he has vs any other facet (6).

Brighton’s Glenn Murray has scored six goals in his very last eight appearances in Brighton vs Crystal Palace matches in all competition (two for Palace, four for Brighton), netting in each of his very last four for the Seagulls.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is averaging a Leading League objective or assist every single 394 minutes this season (3 plans, 3 helps in 2365 minutes). Previous year, the Ivorian was concerned in a aim just about every 203 minutes (10 goals, five assists in 3040 minutes).

Getty Photos – Getty Crystal Palace could go as large as 11th with a earn more than Brighton

Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Verified crew information

Brighton: Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Webster, Burn off, Propper, Bissouma, March, Mooy, Trossard, Maupay.

Subs: Stephens, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, Schelotto, Button, Alzate.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Cahill, van Aanholt, Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Milivojevic, Meyer, Townsend, Hennessey, Tosun, Kelly, Riedewald.