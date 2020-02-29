brighton-vs-crystal-palace-live:-group-news,-kick-off-time-and-stream-for-m23-derby-as-equally-sides-glimpse-to-stay-clear-of-relegation-fight

The Premier League returns to the Amex this weekend with two sides in poor sort look to keep away from a relegation battle as Brighton host Crystal Palace.

The Eagles picked up three factors on their last outing when they hosted Newcastle in a 1- gain.

In the meantime, Brighton haven’t tasted victory so considerably in 2020, last finding up a few factors on December 28 when they conquer Bournemouth two-.

Getty Images – Getty Brighton are without the need of a gain so far in 2020

The Seagulls are in the thick of a relegation struggle, now sitting down four details and a few sites over the relegation zone, owning drawn 4 of their very last 5 online games.

While Palace are a small extra comfy, sitting nine details over the drop zone in 13th and only a couple of a lot more victories absent from securing their Leading League standing for a different 12 months.

talkSPORT brings you all the motion from this clash in the base 50 percent of the desk.

humble

Spurs defender discusses his grounded upbringing and ‘unbelievable’ Mourinho large

Lewis notches first Premier League purpose as Norwich generate priceless win more than Leicester GAMEDAY

Leading League reside: Brighton v Palace derby moreover Chelsea and Liverpool on GameDay punishment

Leeds keeper banned for 8 online games by FA just after racist abuse charge NO Odds

FIFA main accepts intercontinental video games are at chance because of to coronavirus outbreak billed

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton handed touchline ban and great for Wycombe incident discovered

Guy Metropolis could encounter achievable factors deduction amid Leading League probe Panic

Would Liverpool gain the title if the season is cancelled owing to coronavirus outbreak? ‘strange’

Former Chelsea star stunned ‘quality’ Ziyech was not signed in January SPURS News

Mourinho provides constructive Kane damage update, discusses Alli’s FA charge

Brighton vs Crystal Palace: How to hear

The Leading League clash will get under way at 12: 30pm on Saturday, February 29.

Entire commentary from the Amex will be reside on talkSPORT, with our protection starting up at 12: 15pm.

To tune in, just click on here for the reside stream or click the radio participant underneath.

You can also listen by way of the talkSPORT Application, on DAB Electronic Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For much more information and facts about how to hear Dwell on talkSPORT click on below.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace: The Info

Brighton are unbeaten in their final 3 league meetings with Crystal Palace (W2 D1), their longest this kind of run against them considering that a run of 10 between 1979 and 1986.

Crystal Palace have won just two of their last 18 away league game titles in opposition to Brighton (D5 L11), with individuals wins coming in 2005 and 2011. The Eagles have by no means gained a top-flight absent sport towards Brighton (D1 L3).

No side is currently on a longer winless run in the Premier League than Brighton, with the Seagulls winless in all seven of their league game titles in 2020 so considerably (D5 L2). Without a doubt, Brighton are the only 1 of the 91 present Football League sides not to have won a sport in any level of competition so significantly this calendar year.

Brighton have conceded initially in every of their last four Leading League game titles, but have arrive back to draw each of their last three. Nonetheless, the Seagulls have never won a Leading League home recreation when conceding first (D10 L14).

Crystal Palace are hunting to earn back again-to-again Premier League video games for the to start with time because December. On the other hand, the Eagles are winless in their final 6 Leading League absent games (D4 L2).

Crystal Palace have the oldest ordinary setting up XI in the Premier League this season (29y 253d). On prime of this, their youngest goalscorer in the competitors this season is 26-calendar year-previous Connor Wickham.

This will be Roy Hodgson’s 100th Leading League sport in demand of Crystal Palace (W33 D27 L39), the initial club he’s reached the milestone within just the levels of competition. His get amount with the Eagles in the Leading League is 33 per cent, his cheapest at any of the 5 clubs he’s taken demand of.

Including play-offs, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has scored far more league aims in opposition to Brighton than he has vs any other aspect (six).

Brighton’s Glenn Murray has scored six plans in his past eight appearances in Brighton vs Crystal Palace matches in all competitiveness (two for Palace, 4 for Brighton), netting in each individual of his previous 4 for the Seagulls.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is averaging a Premier League objective or assist each individual 394 minutes this period (three ambitions, three assists in 2365 minutes). Past period, the Ivorian was involved in a purpose each 203 minutes (10 targets, five assists in 3040 minutes).

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Crystal Palace could go as large as 11th with a earn above Brighton

Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Team information

Jose Izquierdo is ruled out with a knee injuries though Dale Stephens has a 50 for every cent probability of participating in right after recovering from a thigh injury.

Crystal Palace will be with no James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp.

Cheikhou Kouyate is currently currently being assessed and could attribute though Luka Milivojevic ought to have recovered from sickness in advance of the fixture.