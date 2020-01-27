Brilliant Neymar sends PSG 10 points clearly Sports

Neymar of Paris St. Germain scored his second goal from the penalty spot during the game against Lille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille on January 26, 2020. – Reuters pic

PARIS, October 30 / PRNewswire / – Neymar was back in a class of its own yesterday, scoring a double to help Paris St. Germain win 10-0 in Ligue 1 in Lille’s 2-0 win.

Brazilian striker Neymar scored on both sides of the gap with a terrific shot and penalty that brought PSG 52 points in 21 games.

Second-placed Olympique de Marseille suffered a goalless standoff from Angers at home on Saturday.

Lille dropped to seventh with 31 points.

“I’m very happy to help the team play and score,” said Neymar, who brought the visitors into the top corner in the 28th minute after a double win from just outside the penalty area with an excellent goal Verratti.

“I am 100 percent focused on PSG.”

Captain Thiago Silva was replaced at half-time by a possible thigh injury as coach Thomas Tuchel is already struggling with the lack of full-back Marquinhos, who has been out for a thigh injury for three weeks.

However, Neymar doubled the record by converting a seven-minute penalty after a Reinildo handball into the second half.

The Brazilian dedicated his goal to former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash yesterday by lifting two fingers in one hand and four fingers in the other to signal number 24 – Bryant’s jersey number.

Neymar is the first player to score 47 goals in his first 50 games in the French elite since Gunnar Andersson scored 47 for Olympique de Marseille between 1950 and 1952.

Nantes paid tribute to former striker Emiliano Sala, who was killed in a plane crash on the way to Cardiff City in the home game against Girondins de Bordeaux a year ago.

The Canary Islands traded their usual yellow and green colors for Argentina’s blue and white stripes for the game, which applauded for a minute before kick-off.

Bordeaux won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Jimmy Briand, Nantes finished sixth with 32 points.

Karl Toko-Ekambi had previously scored a goal on his Olympique Lyonnais debut to take a 3-0 home win over Toulouse and move up to fifth.

Cameroonian striker Toko-Ekambi, loaned by Villarreal, added 32 points to OLwel earlier goals from Maxwel Cornet and Moussa Dembele.

Toko-Ekambi came for Martin Terrier in the first half after his teammate collapsed on the pitch before being kidnapped to a standing ovation on a stretcher.

“Martin Terrier was the victim of a vasovagal attack in the first half,” said Lyon.

“Our player is better and has regained consciousness.

Toulouse, which has now lost its last 11 league games, has 12 points. – Reuters