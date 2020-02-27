[‘bring-again-the-deceased-individual-and-casket’-deputies-make-a-community-charm-for-a-stolen-hearse]

by: Dom McAndrew
PASADENA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies in Los Angeles County produced a community attractiveness Wednesday for the persons who they say stole a hearse with a dead system nonetheless inside of.
In accordance to the publish on Twitter, the suspect, or suspects, had taken a black Lincoln Navigator from the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard in an unincorporated space of Pasadena shortly right after 8 p.m. and ended up driving it all over.
“Out of all the bad selections you have produced, at minimum make just one fantastic one & convey back the deceased particular person & casket within the Navigator,” wrote deputies.