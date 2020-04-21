bring back the TV shows that taught me to be me

From the late 80s to the 00s, comedies, directors, lead roles and black films dominated the ratings. American sitcoms such as “My Wife and Kids,” “Parkers,” and “Girlfriends,” which turned 20 this year, are just some of the wonderful shows I’ve grown on television. Each one was full of people who looked like me. The strong female characters that reminded me of my mom were just on TV. But now, when I turn on the TV, I do not see such role models at all.

It may be 2020, but it seems like the black screen on the small screen is going backwards, not forward. Fantastic actors such as Daniel Kaluya and Cynthia Erieu are justly contributing to the movie world, but television has never gone away. When I see black people on television, they are mostly American and usually fit the stereotype. These are emotionally weak women, such as Jasmine in Tyler Perry’s “Tales of Grace,” or “Angry Black Woman” – bitter for no reason, like Yvette at NBC’s Marlon. There have been centuries, as I saw on the box, a true, true reflection of black culture.

“My Wife and Children” aired from 2001 to 2005. Credit: Alami

The best Black sitcoms have always shown a different perspective on the fight against Black. Nicky Parker of Parkers was a single mother who struggled on all sides to care for her daughter while studying for her degree. Later, at My Wife And Kids, we saw a successful idea of ​​Black’s love because married high school sweethearts Jay and Michael raised three children in harmony despite the chaos of the household. Here were mini-life lessons wrapped in small comedy parcels.

In our time, attempts have been made to recreate the magic of these series, but all we get is a cheesy, predictable drop. There’s Black-ish and his sister, “Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish,” which depicts a black family who survived in a middle-class white neighborhood. Similarly, the new Netflix BlackAF property tells the story of a wealthy family living in a huge West Coast mansion that can hardly be attributed. Why can’t there be new programs with completely different stories that do not provide the same internal settings?

Michael Katushko in Chewing Gum. Credit: BBC

At least if you’re American, there’s a story of brilliant black comedies. Speaking of the United Kingdom, there is only one thing to remember: Desmond. The 1990s classic about a grumpy hairstylist in Peckham broke the ratings charts and still has more episodes than any other Channel 4 comedy. With a reportage, mostly by West Indian actors, the show explored the life of the first generation of the Black family after the Black Winds – a demographic that has been poorly studied since then.

Going forward to the 2010s, homegrown young and chewing gums documented black youth culture at a time when young people had minimal benchmarks for what it was. Young people taught me the true power of friendship when two teenagers navigated through newly found musical fame. And chewing gum was all about the eccentric Tracy Gordon (Michael Coel), who made it cool to become a weirdo. But I immediately became attached to these cute characters, and they burst out of the air: the first was canceled in 2014 and the second in 2017. Since then, the fight has begun to get the people to whom I belong to ring British phones.

Over the past decade, it seems that the number of entertaining, black front-line productions on British television has declined. You have to wonder if there will be new versions of fun shows that were an integral part of my personality for other young girls like me. The Binge black series emphasized how great “black” culture is, was, and can be. If they do not exist, a whole generation of children is missing.