Bring Haruki Murakami’s “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle” to the Japanese stages

Haruki Murakami is probably Japan’s best-known living writer – a global bestseller with novels translated into at least 50 languages. Nevertheless, dramatizations of the 71-year-old author’s works were remarkably rare.

Even one of his most popular titles, the enigmatic trilogy “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle” from 1994-95, was adapted only once for the theater. That was in the form of a multimedia piece by Stephen Earnhart, a former production manager at Miramax Films, which was shown in New York in 2010 and again at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2011 – but not in Japan.

Now the Tokyo Metropolitan Theater is expected to remedy this failure through international collaboration, which will be the first production based on the book performed in the author’s home.

The work was created by the Israeli dramatists Inbal Pinto and Amir Kliger with the support of co-author and director Takahiro Fujita and is performed by young Japanese actors and dancers. Some actors also dance and other dancers with speaking roles.

“The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle” is a fast-paced and fascinating crime story that is said to involve a dissolving marriage, the human subconscious and topics like good and evil, and life and death.

Unlike works by Japanese authors such as Yukio Mishima, Natsume Soseki, and Yasunari Kawabata, Nobel Prize winners from 1968, who often rely on Japan’s culture and supposedly unique national way of thinking, Murakami’s story, which was first translated into English in 1997, is essentially limitless. The response in many countries has therefore made it a cultural touchstone worldwide.

Although Murakami’s main characters tend to be ordinary, here as elsewhere they can be peculiar and unusually individualistic about Japan’s group-oriented social norms. His stories are often freaky or freaking out in magical realism that envelops the reader.

For example, “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle”, which plays in Japan in the mid-1980s, begins harmlessly: “When the phone rang, I was in the kitchen, cooking a pot of spaghetti and whistling along with an FM broadcast on the Overture to Rossini’s “The Thieving Magpie”. “

However, it turns out that the call comes from an anonymous person who started the reluctant protagonist Toru Okada (played by Daichi Watanabe and Cho Songha, better known by his stage name Songha) on a fateful search for his wife, Kumiko (Ayumi Narita), who disappeared without a trace a few days after the disappearance of her beloved cat.

Between his jobs, Toru, who as a lawyer takes a break from everyday life, devotes himself to this search and soon meets a neighbor named May Kasahara (Mugi Kadowaki), a strange student who plays gay. Toru tells her about a bird whose tweets sound like clockwork and asks her to “Mr. Wind-Up Bird. “

Others who come to populate Toru’s world include a prostitute with psychic powers; Kumiko’s older brother, an aspiring politician with a terribly violent nature; and an aging war veteran haunted by what he saw during Japan’s occupation of Manchuria.

Then, one day, Toru and May find a dry well and after climbing to the bottom, Toru’s mind fills with visions of another, parallel world. This is just one of the many complex aspects of this story that will surely explain why it has so far hardly been performed.

Pinto, the director, choreographer and designer of this three-dimensional version of the story, boldly says that she has felt a “mutual attraction” between her and Japan since she came here in 2001 with the production of the Inbal Pinto & Avshalom Pollak Dance Company by “Oyster. “

In 2007 she returned and presented the world premiere of “Hydra”, a work with the two Japanese dancers Kaiji Moriyama and Shintaro Oue. In 2013, she created and directed “The Cat that Lived a Million Times”, a musical based on a well-known Japanese children’s book and received five awards at the prestigious Yomiuri Drama Awards of the year.

Significant undertaking: Inbal Pinto (left, with Songha) adapted Haruki Murakami’s “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle” for the stage for a year. | NOBUKO TANAKA

Now, at the age of 50, Pinto is tackling the almost ridiculously challenging task of tearing the theater out of Murakami’s world with the playwright and co-director Kliger and his Japanese team.

“I find Murakami’s novels beautiful, mysterious, and reveal unspoken layers of life,” Pinto explains her motivation for staging the play. “Above all because I come from dance and dance is a non-verbal form of expression that is able to communicate much below the surface, as its writing does.

“I recently heard of the Japanese expression” kūki o yomu “which means” read the air “. You can feel it in dance when you feel each other’s body and how you touch and gesture.”

Apparently moved by these words, Songha joins in.

“I accepted this offer because after repeating” The Cat “in 2015, I was able to work with Inbal again,” he says. “She planted in me the seeds of another form of expression as an actor; One that requires a strong and flexible physicality, as I saw it with top dancers at the time. It was a great discovery in terms of my acting skills. “

Songha adds that Pinto’s approach to using artists was inspiring.

“With Inbal and the others here, I realize that we don’t have to draw a line between actors and dancers,” he says. “For example, I consider Inbal a great actress, not a dancer.”

Pinto replies to his comment: “My facial expression comes from my body and I feel words through my body. So my body tells me how to speak and dance … it’s a natural channel. “

But how do you get along with this huge text, a book that spans three volumes in Japanese and several hundred pages in English?

“Converting a book into a stage production is a big challenge. It is over 700 pages long and we want to do a two-hour show, ”says Pinto. “Of course, we can’t tell the whole story, but we’re trying to keep the meaning of Murakami’s world – the mystery, the layers, the thought tricks, and philosophical questions like, ‘What is evil? ‘And’ how can we live with it? ‘There is also the question of what Toru is actually looking for; what he misses besides his wife. “

Pinto says that she spent a lot of time preparing to stage the play.

“Amir and I worked in Israel almost every day for a year to find out which words matter and which we can explain with physicality,” she says. “Although it is very important to get involved in Murakami’s world, we have also tried to incorporate our own new aspects.”

“While Murakami created the ‘wind-up’ world with his words and logic, we try to stage it with the freedom of visual expression that allows adding additional meanings,” says Songha. “As a result, I think that anyone who sees this through fixed lenses of Murakami’s logic cannot enjoy it if they cannot adopt a tolerant stance. However, I believe that we add valuable elements and certain unspoken feelings.”

In practice, Songha says the team is still busy cutting words, and everyone in the rehearsal room – the directors, actors, and dancers – put their heads together to create this all-new and groundbreaking dance game. Take on The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle.

As for the elephant who has been in the room all the time in this interview – the fact that two actors, Songha and Watanabe take on the role of Toru – I finally wonder why.

“Two Torus creates a duality and complexity of character. That was written in the novel, but we needed a different approach to express it, ”says Pinto.

“But I can’t tell you how it actually works – or anything about the set or the costumes. I think it’s important to keep these things secret so that the audience in the theater becomes” wow. “

“The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle” runs from February 11 to March 1 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theater in the Toshima district of Tokyo. Tours to Osaka and Nagoya will then be offered until March 15th. More information can be found at horipro-stage.jp/stage/nejimaki2020.