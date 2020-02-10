‘Bring It’: Uber Eats and Guz Khan motivate in Mother’s first ads

Uber Eats has launched a brand campaign integrated across the UK with the comedian Guz Khan, a charismatic courier who delivers the goods along with a supplement of undisturbed certainty.

The first brand campaign Mother London is running for the food delivery platform will air on television screens before running on OOH, social media and digital.

As part of the campaign, Khan perpetuates the “Bring It” philosophy by giving his pick-up and delivery rounds his own wisdom and ensuring that customers know they are getting in the way.

In a statement, Uber Eats said: “Everyone in life does it either way. Whether you’re working hard, finding time to meet up with friends, or just washing, you’re definitely bringing it with you. Follow this guy around the UK delivering food and mood, as well as a few compliments about how awesome you are. “

The humorous approach is used as an attraction to present the range of restaurant partners on the platform.

Previous Uber Eats campaigns focused on Randy Watkins.

