Bring Me The Horizon, share materials from the studio when they start work on a new album in isolation

Bring Me The Horizon shared shots from his studio, working on a new album in isolation.

Group videographer Brian Cox fans informed about where the group is in the midst of coronavirus. In the video you can see below.

Opening speech of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on social dystantsyyatsyyu earlier this week, Coke, which can be seen in a medical mask, said: “And what, guys I just pack my bags and getting ready to the north.

“The children were at home, working on” BMTH8 “, and the propagation of coronavirus they abandoned the studios, and they are just remotely work from home, so I’ll stay with them and carries them on the air, and we’ll be bringing you regular updates to let you to participate in the recording process. “

[Sticking] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFTvP9qOeeQ [/ embed]

He added: “This is a crazy time, and we know that house many people who are wondering what the hell happens, happens.” We wanted to do something to help us to rid ourselves of the chaos. Stick to us, we are in this time and stay safe. “

In November 2019 the group told NME, which is no longer able to release another album after the outbreak of the sixth album “Amo” in January. Frontman Oli Sykes admitted: “We’re not going to do the album again, maybe.”

But he added: “We are thinking about how to make a short record is not to say that we are going to do something and do not get it, but next year it is planned to release a few records.”.

Last month, the group said the NME that they are now working on a new album and said that they recently went to Amsterdam to start recording early stages.

Sykes added. “The concept and idea of ​​what we think, every day is different It seemed to us that we can have an idea of ​​where we want to take it, and I think it will just be a cosmic force that pulls us in different ways and again it will be a surprise. “