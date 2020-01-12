Bring the outsider here

Loading...

Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo Photo: Bob Mahoney (HBO)

Here’s what happens in the television world on Sunday, January 12th. All times are Eastern European.

The outsider (HBO, 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., series premiere): Another King adaptation is coming tonight, this time with Richard Price at the wheel of The Night Of – and friends, it’s a fool.

Here is Randall Colburn’s pre-air review:

Crime may seem strange to an author primarily known for his ghouls, but follow King on Twitter and you’ll see that he is as good at hard-boiled yarn as he is at horror. The outsider can be read as a kind of highlight for his own passion for the genre, which started with pleasantly mushy stories like The Colorado Kid from 2005 and Joyland from 2013. King has put his own stamp on his style by sprinkling the supernatural into his Mr. Mercedes trilogy, and continues to do so with The Outsider, an extensive volume that linked the author’s mythical terror with the procedural minutiae of crime novels. Still, it was an inspiring decision for HBO to let well-known author Richard Price monitor this adaptation because no pulp fan turns to King to fix the crime. As a celebrated crime novelist and Hollywood veteran, Price wrote the television as the author of The Wire before hosting The Night Of (2016), a series that shares a lot of DNA with The Outsider, from his relentless milieu and unusual characterizations to his Focus on the far-reaching consequences of criminal proceedings.

The series, which features Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Jason Bateman, Yul Vazquez, Jeremy Bobb, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham and Julianne Nicholson, starts with two episodes tonight. Allison Shoemaker will summarize it again.

Doctor Who (BBC America, 8 p.m.)

Bob’s burger (Fox, 10 p.m.): special time

Sanditon (PBS, 9pm and 10pm, series premiere): Book nerds, assemble. Andrew Davies, one of the great writers on British television and responsible for many of the best Jane Austen adaptations of all time (including the first two Bridget Jones films and the main Colin Firth role in the Pride And Prejudice miniseries), has the role des novelists took over last, unfinished work and, well, where it left off.

It seems to be exactly what a young television series should be – reasonable, cheerful, lively; and we have never seen such happy manners! – so much lightness with such perfect good breeding!

