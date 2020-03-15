Bringing AI to the B2B world: catching up with Sidetrade CTO Mark Sheldon [Interview]

Sidetrade is an organization on a mission to transform customer engagement in the world of B2B marketing using artificial intelligence. With its own AI technology – Aimie – it is now in a strong position to carve out a niche for itself in a market that shows no signs of slowing down.

What makes the company even more exciting for us at Packt is that they are just a stone’s throw away from our Birmingham offices. To get the stairs down on Sidetrade, we talked to CTO Mark Sheldon about the company’s development and what the future might have.

Read the interview below …

Packt: Tell us a little about your background and what you have up to today.

Mark Sheldon: I started my career as a developer and moved into the leadership of a large technical team at one of the ‘big six’ utilities in England. Back in 2013, when the AI ​​buzz was in its infancy, I founded a predictable analytics software business called BrightTarget. Clearly, there was a better way for B2B organizations to get more value from their data, and cloud computing and machine learning were clear market shifts. In 2017, BrightTarget was acquired by Sidetrade, and at this point I became part of their technical leadership team with the goal of making Sidetrade an AI-powered business.

Recently, I moved into the group’s CTO position (as part of the global leadership team), responsible for more than 85 employees. Sidetrade has a total of 250 employees across six offices in Europe, with a planned expansion in 2020.

AI boom and its impact on the B2B landscape

Packt: Gartner predicts that 30% of B2B companies this year will use AI to expand at least one of their primary sales processes. What do you take care of this?

Feel: Yes, only 30%, so this market is still just growing. Although machine learning has been around for decades, there is still a lot of confusion around AI in many B2B organizations, mainly caused by all the market and vendor hype. Very few have successfully implemented machine learning and are able to demonstrate value. However, for those who have, the potential for commercial profit utilization of AI is huge.

The most common processes affected in sales and marketing are those involving interaction with customers or prospects at scale; where the decision-making of a human being can be enhanced or improved. eg. Identifying customers who are most exposed to churn, customers with the best opportunity to sell multiple products or leads with the highest likelihood of becoming a customer.

AI really allows sales and marketing teams to optimize their time and marketing spend.

BrightTarget and Sidetrade

Packt: You are co-founded BrightTarget, which was purchased by Sidetrade in 2016. Could you tell us a bit about BrightTarget?

Feel: BrightTarget was founded in 2014 based on the principle of helping B2B organizations implement AI without the need for expensive and difficult-to-find data scientists. We invested significantly in automating the process of data entry, processing (feature generation), model building and monitoring. We gained strong traction with some large company accounts and were recognized by Forrester as a “Strong Performer”.

Packt: How did the acquisition happen?

Feel: At this point (when BrightTarget was founded), Olivier Novasque (Sidetrade CEO and founder) had a clear vision of transforming Sidetrade into an AI-powered business. So the acquisition of BrightTarget in November 2016 was a natural fit with Sidetrade’s ambitions and their goals. This has proven to be a good step with the launch of Aimee (AI engine), which has contributed significantly to subsequent revenue growth following the acquisition.

Aimie: Sidetrade’s AI technology

Packt: Tell us a little more about Aimie. How does it work? What is the idea behind it?

Feel: Aimie is Sidetrade’s well-functioning AI technology that helps our customers expand their daily experience within our products. Eg. Aimie helps any cash collector make the very best fundraising decisions, even if they only joined the company two weeks ago! This AI technology is at the heart of our SaaS platforms – Augmented Revenue (helping B2B organizations manage their revenue; including managing revenue at risk and finding opportunities to grow revenue from existing customers) and Augmented Cash (again, helping B2B – organizations to improve working capital through better cash collection).

We also have an unrivaled data lake built up over 20 years. We now have 230 million B2B payment experiences, totaling over 700 billion euros (£ 621 billion), on which we train our AI and enrich our clients’ own data. More good quality for AI to train on means for better predictions and results.

For example (reported in Fortune and Forbes), one of our corporate clients is Manpower, one of the largest recruitment firms in the world. With an annual income of € 4bn. Per year, Manpower France collects 1.3 million Receivables from 80,000 companies. To handle this volume and increasingly complex payment procedures, Manpower’s finance department began using Sidetrade technology in 2013 and introduced Aimie in 2018-19.

Manpower started Aimie with two customer portfolios over a two-month period. Aimie analyzed what worked before for Manpower, directly performed automatic follow-up actions and determined which earnings money should be targeted first. She considered available resources (staff hours, workload) to take the best actions.

Encouraged by the results, Manpower outlined their use of Aimie. Within four months, Aimie managed almost 60% of their customers on a single page, representing over 5,000 accounts and nearly 10,000 follow-up actions a month. Manpower has over 700 payment centers to manage, making it impossible for a manager to call all debtors in their portfolio. Aimie helped them decide which customers to contact first.

After nine months of testing, the results were clear: with the support of Aimie, the effectiveness of recovery measures grew 12%. It is a good improvement in the collection of cash that increases the working capital that is essential for the business.

Sidetrade’s data science team

Packt: Sidetrade has a data science team, what is it and how does it work? How does your team of data engineers, data scientists work with the product teams to create AI-driven B2B solutions for customers? Do they also work with customized solutions?

Feel: Dr. Clement Chastagnol (PhD in AI and robotics) leads our data science team. We currently have a team that focuses more on research topics that really push the boundaries of some of the latest aspects of AI. However, the majority of our sata researchers work directly in product-led squads (with a mix of different data, application and ops engineers). The reason for this is to ensure that we deliver actionable AI / ML to our products regularly, to ensure that we are customer (therefore product) focused.

As a SaaS company with 1000 customers / users, almost all the work we do is to improve our overall products and add features that benefit most. This also applies to data science, although we have a very advanced M / L platform, which allows us to automatically build and manage 1000s of M / L models that are often client-specific.

In terms of research, we work with the French Government’s Business Ombudsman every year to investigate and prepare an index report on all B2B payment disputes, including industry figures and length of delay. This involves our data scientists analyzing over 9,000 French customer companies representing 91% of large companies and organizations with 250 to 5,000 employees. The data analyzed covers over 2.8 million invoices totaling € 12 billion.

As part of our research work, we have received funding from the French government, the European Commission’s agencies, the French National Research Agency and the DataAi Institute for the following projects:

Eurofirmo, which is an index of all 26 million companies in the EU and the UK, including staff and revenue that has never been done before.

Re-search Alps, which is a collaboration with academics from four universities, aimed at tracking all research-active research institutes in seven European countries. It records their research projects, funding, publications, patents and other academic outputs.

Dirty data: Two research axes are funded. One is about dirty data integration, funded by the ANR (Association National de Recherche). The second strives to develop new techniques for analyzing incomplete data. It is funded by the DataAI Institute. As part of this project we have worked with Gaël Varoquaux (ML researcher and creator of Scikit-learning), which has been fantastic.

In addition to all of these projects, the team has recently worked on Facebook research on the topic of data operations, as well as published research in journal articles, academic conference stays and presentations, support for PhD students, hackathons and guest lectures at universities.

Developing new talent in the AI ​​space

Packt: Sidetrade recently launched The Code Academy, what is it? How can developers participate in this initiative and how will it benefit them? What are other key initiatives from Sidetrade?

Feel: Designed to develop the next generation of AI talent, Code Academy is important for Sidetrade to maintain its position as a leading AI-driven customer platform. The Code Academy, piloted in 2018, is part of Sidetrade’s commitment to providing technical skills and jobs to young people in the Midlands to keep Britain at the forefront of the AI ​​industry.

It is a new, fast approach to education and job creation. We welcome interns with computers and non-computer backgrounds who can demonstrate the ability and passion for technology. It’s fast when we design and deliver the academy internally over four weeks with a lot of support from senior developers in the team. We train in job roles rather than just providing coding. And it is offered at no cost to the trainee, so money is not a barrier.

After four weeks, the trainees face a challenge and are asked to present their work to an audience of senior executives. Academy modules include:

• Get familiar with Git

• Setting up VSCode for .NET & Web Development

• How to load a relational dataset via pgAdmin (CSV)

• Learn how to write TSQL to analyze and find trends within a dataset

• Learning about the concept & developing a basic RESTFul service

• Introduction to Angle (using http: // angular.io/start)

• Learn to connect all layers in the stack

• Use Kanban (Trello) to manage projects

• How to define an MVP

In 2018, we trained 10 people and offered software and data engineering roles for three. In 2019, we updated the academy, which made it much more convenient, selecting 12 interns from 50 applicants. The quality of the talent was so good that we offered five trainee data and software engineering roles with our professional services and R&D teams.

Expand the team

Packt: You are moving to a new, much larger office in downtown Birmingham. What are your challenges in expanding the team? Can you elaborate more on the challenges the team faces in working with AIOps.

Mark: That’s right, we’re opening a new Tech Hub that houses a much larger team of data and software engineers working across the entire stack. We also run our Code Code Academy from 2020 from the hub. A special launch event, Together for Tech, will make its opening official on February 27, 2020 with VIP guests, tech and business stakeholders. We also announce a major investment in R&D and job creation. There is great potential for Birmingham to become a technical powerhouse in Europe.

The challenge for me is to hire enough senior technicians. These people are needed to lead teams, develop staff, and keep pushing the boundary of what we can do. There is generally a challenge in hiring enough qualified professionals for the tech sector, and it is more acute at senior levels. I think there is a temptation for experienced tech types to go to London or even America, so retaining great talent is a challenge for the region.

The team has spent a lot of time on ‘AI ops’, which has emerged over the last three years. So the other challenge is how we actually produce all the models and data technology that our team and platform produce. How do we distribute and run them in production? How do we monitor them? It’s all about managing Machine Learning models at scale.

For me, the sheer amount of team is dealing with the biggest thing. We train thousands of different predictable models for different clients and they are constantly changing in terms of the data for which they are trained. So in fact, building the workflows and processes is the biggest challenge that helps monitor those in production on that kind of scale without having to scale the team in proportion.

The future of AI and automation for B2B marketing and sales

Packt: AI is a really broad term. It is often used interchangeably with machine learning and deep learning. Do you think this confusion is risky or dangerous? Do you think people should simply stop talking about AI in favor of machine learning and deep learning?

Feel: I think we have reached a point where AI has become a buzzword and a catch-up. I think we can and should start to be more sophisticated about what we think is an educational job.

From a vendor and business point of view, AI is no longer a differentiator as everyone talks about it, making it harder to stand out. However, as policy makers become more educated on the subject, it is clear which vendors have the expertise and depth of data to provide true AI-powered solutions.

Packt: What do you expect to come next in the B2B Sales and Marketing space? And how can automation of this space likely affect other industries?

Feel: My prediction of the next big thing coming in the AI ​​space would be a major breakthrough in Quantum computing by either Google or one of the startups that specialize in the field.

In the B2B sales and marketing field, I think the next step is just a broader adoption and confidence that AI can amplify or even outperform humans. Most companies will have to undergo a cultural and often organizational shift required to get the full commercial benefits out of AI.

Thanks for taking the time to talk to us Mark! We will follow Sidetrade closely for months and years to come. It is also great to see such an exciting and innovative business growing in Birmingham right by the Packt office.

Learn more about Sidetrade: www.sidetrade.com