Brisbane loved ones sailing globe on yacht stranded at sea

A Brisbane loved ones is on an amazing mission to get dwelling as international locations all around the environment shut their borders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Craig and Dianna Sparks and their 10-calendar year-aged triplets Lawson, Oscar and Avalon, set off from Brisbane 10 months in the past, sailing all-around the environment.

This evening, they’re caught on their yacht in the Caribbean Sea in worldwide waters, with just about no possibility of receiving ashore.

“It truly is like you’re walking all around in a movie, it’s pretty bizarre,” Ms Sparks explained.

“We have been heading to go to Saint Lucia but Saint Lucia shut their borders just before we could get there and it was like fifty percent an hour. They are just like, ‘that’s it’.

“So every nation in the Caribbean on the Jap Caribbean is shutting its borders, slamming them like doorways.” The relatives say they have struggled with a sea of misinformation and information that is turning into outdated right before it reaches them.

They yesterday learned Panama now has armed guards on the breakwater, preventing entry to the Panama Canal.

Tomorrow they strategy to sail five hours to an island named St David’s, which has an airport, in the hope they’re going to be in a position to fly property.