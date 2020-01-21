Brisbane man being tested for new lethal strain

A man from Brisbane is tested for a new fatal form of the coronavirus after returning from China with respiratory disease.

Queensland’s chief health officer, Jeannette Young, told reporters that the man recently visited the family in Wuhan City, the same region in China where the coronavirus broke out in December last year.

Dr. Young said the man was kept isolated at home.

The results of his test would be known in a few days, said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young said that the general practitioners and emergency departments of the hospital had been told to pay attention to anyone who had traveled to Wuhan and had difficulty breathing.

“We have to be aware of how we are,” said Dr. Young.

The new strain of coronavirus has so far killed three people and infected more than 200 people.

So far, it has been confirmed that three travelers – two now in Thailand and one in Japan – who visited Wuhan have been infected with the virus.

Travelers wear face masks when walking outside Beijing Railway Station. China has reported a sharp increase in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. (AP)

A Chinese medical expert has already confirmed today that the virus that has killed three people so far could be transmitted from person to person.

Zhong Nanshan, head of the team set up by the Chinese Health Commission to study the pneumonia-like virus, said that at least two cases had been spread from person to person and that medical personnel had also been infected.

The authorities had previously reported that the new strain of coronavirus, which health officials attributed to a fish market in central China’s Wuhan, was mainly transmitted from animals to humans.

At least two people have become infected in the past few days, even though they live hundreds of kilometers from Wuhan.

A British tourist at a Phuket hospital is also being tested for the virus after experiencing similar symptoms, The Sun reports.

