Brisbane teen critically stabbed Australia Day brawl Queensland News

A teenager fights for his life in a Brisbane hospital after a fight on Australia Day.

Police allege that eight people forced their way into a hotel on Albert Street at around 9:20 p.m. yesterday before a dispute broke out in one of the rooms.

The Queensland Ambulance Service used an intensive care unit for intensive care and emergency aid to treat one of the patients.

The police were called to a hotel in Brisbane last night, where several people were injured, including a teenager who had stab wounds on the chest.

An 18-year-old boy was life-threatening and was admitted to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

He was reportedly injured in the chest.

Two other teenagers, both 17, were also injured.

One was also brought to Princess Alexandra Hospital with wounds on the shoulder and stomach.

The other was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital with a serious facial injury.

Another 18-year-old boy is currently assisting the police in their investigation.