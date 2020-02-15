[Bristol R 2 – one Blackpool]

Josh Ginnelly finished the race without victories of 14 Bristol Rovers video games with a intention at 84 minutes in a two-1 victory around Blackpool of 10 males.

The substitute gave the decisive contact to a shot by Jonson Clarke-Harris from a distance to goalkeeper Chris Maxwell and gave manager Ben Garner his initially victory due to the fact he took over in December.

David Dunn experienced to hold out fewer than two minutes for his very first purpose as interim Blackpool manager, with Connor Ronan knocking to the appropriate and crossing Gary Madine to rating with a intense shot for the initial time from 12 yards.

But the readers were being diminished to 10 adult males in the 43rd moment when Ben Heneghan was shown a immediate pink card for a sliding challenge from behind at Clarke-Harris.

The rovers matched in the 73rd moment with an spectacular blow from central Alfie Kilgour, whose wind-assisted shot from 35 yards headed for the upper corner.

Josh Ginnelly then gained it for late Rovers.

The recreation was dominated by sturdy wind and torrential rain.

Matty Virtue shed two probabilities in the second fifty percent for Blackpool and in the substitute for loss of life Nathan Delfouneso could not conquer Rovers goalkeeper Jamal Blackman 1 by one particular.