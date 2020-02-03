Britain announces new rules for the release of terrorists

The British government plans to announce new rules for the detention of convicted terrorists after a recently released Islamic militant stabbed two people in south London, the second of these attacks in less than three months.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is responsible for the police, said the government will release its plans on Monday.

After yesterday’s attack and an November 29 attack that killed two people in central London, the government announced plans to release convicted extremists early, sentencing them to double terrorism sentences, and revising the conditions under which they returned the community will be fired to stop effectively.

The government will “announce some fundamental changes, in addition to what we said earlier, that we will act against and against counter-terrorism,” Patel said yesterday.

A policeman identified as 20-year-old Sudesh Amman strapped an artificial bomb yesterday and stabbed two people on a busy London street before the police shot him.

Deputy Deputy Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said Amman had been sentenced to publish graphic terrorist videos online and had instructions on how to make bombs and knife attacks.

Officers had followed Amman at the time of the attack yesterday, D’Orsi said, but could not prevent the bloodshed in the business and residential area of ​​Streatham, where Amman was busy shopping in front of a large pharmacy.

The London incident was reminiscent of a stabbing attack in November by another man who was in prison for terrorist offenses. Two were killed in the attack.

Counter-terrorism officials have warned of the militant threat unless the government links prison terms to effective de-radicalization programs.

More than 70 people convicted of terrorist offenses have been released after serving their terms.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said yesterday’s attack is clearly predictable after the murders at the London Bridge.

“One of the questions I have to ask the government is, what do we do with the 70 or so people who were released from prison?” he asked.