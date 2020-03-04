[britain-claims-it-will-not-undercut-eu-money-policies]



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has no programs to rip up the rulebook governing its enormous fiscal solutions sector just after the publish-Brexit changeover period finishes, monetary providers minister John Glen said on Wednesday.

The European Union is the greatest export sector for Britain’s fiscal corporations, whose obtain will be reduce off if there are no new trading conditions agreed by January.

The EU ought to evaluate no matter if Uk-based mostly banking companies, insurers and asset professionals comply with guidelines that are “equivalent” or as strong as these in the bloc for granting access.

“There is no top secret plan to deviate,” Glen told the Property of Lord’s sub-committee on fiscal affairs.

Britain was not looking for to differentiate itself via decrease standards in monetary policies. “The core information that we have is we want to notice the maximum requirements,” Glen said.

Britain wishes Brussels to conclude “positive” assessments by June, arguing it has set EU fiscal rules into British isles law.

“We are equal to anyone’s eyes,” Glen mentioned.

