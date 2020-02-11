Britain has identified viruses as a “serious” health threat, as quarantines are enforced in two to eight cases

LONDON – Britain has classified China’s new corona virus as a “serious and imminent public health threat” and announced on Monday new measures to combat the spread of the disease.

The UK Department of Health and Social Affairs said that people with the virus can now be quarantined and are no longer free. It named two British specialty hospitals in London as isolation facilities for those affected: Guy’s and St. Thomas and The Royal Free. It also referred to the Chinese city of Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei, where the virus first appeared as an “infected area”.

The number of virus cases in the UK was said to have doubled to eight and the four new cases reported on Monday all known contacts from a previous British case, a person infected in France. Public Health England experts have worked hard to track down people who have come into contact with confirmed cases.

“The incidence or transmission of novel coronaviruses poses a serious and immediate threat to public health. The measures described in these regulations are seen as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus,” the agency said.

The changes have been added to ensure the health and safety of patients and medical personnel. The UK has only eight out of 43 confirmed virus cases in Europe, but it is a major transportation hub between Asia and Europe.

Prime Minister spokesman Boris Johnson called the announcement a measure to strengthen regulations, saying it does not mean that the threat to the public has increased.

“The level of threats in the UK set by Public Health England and the Chief Medical Officer remains moderate,” spokesman James Slack said.

The change is due to the fact that a Brit who was infected with the virus at a business conference in Singapore in January has to be linked to at least seven other confirmed cases in Europe.

Five British citizens, including a 9-year-old boy, contracted the virus in the French ski resort of Contamines-Montjoie after staying in the same chalet as the Briton. The French health authorities tested numerous children and their families from the region for the new virus on Sunday and temporarily closed three nearby schools.

China said on Monday that 908 people on the mainland had died of the virus and over 40,170 had been infected. Outside of mainland China, more than 360 cases have been confirmed, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

In Brussels, the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management announced on Monday that the new virus will be discussed at an emergency meeting of health ministers from the block of 27 on Thursday. Janez Lenarcic said the new virus is spreading at a rapid pace and is “a serious public health hazard”.

Over 500 EU citizens have been returned from China in the past few weeks to avoid being infected.

Ukraine, where there are no cases of viruses, reported that two Ukrainians who were crew members on the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan had contracted the virus. They were taken to a hospital in Tokyo and are quarantined for 14 days.

The Danish Sea Intelligence analyst firm reports that the global container business will lose around 2.4 billion crowns ($ 351.5 million US dollars) a week due to the virus, mainly due to a decrease in container shipping transported to and from China Danmark. Sea-Intelligence reports that around 350,000 containers are processed every week.