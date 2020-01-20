Britain holds prospect of post-Brexit trade visa for Africa | money

Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari during his bilateral meeting at the UK-Africa Investment Summit on January 20, 2020 in London. – AFP pic

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Prime Minister Boris Johnson told African leaders today that after Brexit, Britain would be more open to migrants from their continent as it hosted a summit to strengthen trade relations.

He also promised to end the UK’s direct investment in thermal coal mining or in coal-fired power plants abroad, and said London would focus on switching to low-carbon energy sources.

Johnson opened the first UK-Africa investment summit in London and made a clear business decision less than two weeks before Britain left the European Union.

At the conference, attended by 16 national leaders and representatives from five other countries, he said he wanted Britain to be his “preferred investment partner”.

After highlighting all of Britain’s offers, he said Brexit would put an end to preferential treatment for EU migrants.

“Our (immigration) system is becoming fairer and more equal between all of our global friends and partners and treats people equally wherever they come from,” he said.

“By presenting people with passports, we will be able to attract the best talent from around the world, wherever they are.”

Johnson should meet with the presidents of Rwanda, Ghana and Nigeria at the summit, and meet the leaders of Egypt and Kenya tomorrow.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said Brexit offers an opportunity for more free trade across the Commonwealth – and highlighted visas as a key issue.

“While many in the African diaspora take significant advantage of life in the West, they don’t always feel at the center of the community,” he wrote in The Times today.

“A renewed sense that there are ties that bind us through the Commonwealth and a common effort to build these ties through trade could serve as an incentive to promote togetherness and security of belonging.”

Breathe the same air

The Prime Minister, who hosted the next UN climate summit in Glasgow later this year, also announced a change in the investment strategy to help combat global warming.

“In the UK, there is no point in reducing the amount of coal burned if we move to Africa and fill our pockets by encouraging African countries to use more of it, right?” He said.

“We all breathe the same air, we live under the same sky. We all suffer when carbon emissions increase and the planet warms up. “

He added: “No cent of UK taxpayers are invested directly in coal mining or electricity burning.

“Instead, we will focus on supporting the transition to low-carbon and zero-carbon alternatives.”

The environmental campaign group Greenpeace UK welcomed the announcement, but said that Britain could do more.

“It’s great that the UK government is finally stopping using taxpayer money to support coal-fired power plants and mines abroad in the middle of a climate emergency,” said Managing Director John Sauven.

“But if Britain wants to lead by example, it should also urgently end support for oil and gas developments that bring the world closer to climate chaos.”

Sub-Saharan Africans face a number of environmental challenges, particularly the effects of climate change, water and air pollution, desertification, deforestation and overfishing.

Increase risk tolerance

The government’s export agency says it has committed £ 2 billion ($ 2.6 billion) to finance UK business exports to Africa in the past two years.

The agency now wants to increase risk appetite in Egypt and the emerging economies in Nigeria and Rwanda.

At today’s summit, UK and African companies will announce £ 6.5 billion worth of deals, although it was not clear whether these were all concrete commitments.

Britain will leave the EU on January 31, although relations will remain the same for eleven months as both sides enter into a new trade relationship.

London wants to leave the bloc’s internal market and customs union to conclude trade agreements with other countries, even if this creates new trade barriers for the EU. – AFP