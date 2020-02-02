Britain is striving for a Canadian-style free trade agreement with the EU

Two days after Brexit, British officials pushed the European Union for a Canadian-style free trade agreement when Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to deliver a key speech to explain his government’s negotiating position.

“We are taking control of our laws back so that we will not have a high degree of alignment with the EU and no legal approximation to its rules,” said Raab.

“We will want to work together and expect the EU to honor its commitments to a Canadian-style free trade agreement.

“This is what we are pursuing. There is a great chance for a win-win situation here.”

What the European Union said

EU officials warn, although they gave the British public friendly words over the weekend after the divorce, which came into effect on Friday evening, that Canada would only achieve largely duty-free trading status if many of its rules were brought into line with EU rules ,

EU officials fear that the UK may water down its environmental or health and safety precautions and undermine EU businesses.

The trade talks are vital now that Britain has officially stepped out of the bloc – the first country ever to do so. Mr. Johnson hopes that a comprehensive new agreement can be concluded by the end of the year.

After celebrating Brexit with a gong in the last few seconds before it enters into force, he plans to explain the UK’s trading position in a speech on Monday.

The first lines for a contested process have now been drawn.

Heads of state or government in Europe have declared that Britain cannot achieve an agreement like Canada if it violates EU food safety standards, environmental standards, workers’ rights and other issues that have an impact on the public good.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Sunday urged Johnson’s conservative government not to follow his predecessor’s mistakes by laying down “rigid red lines” that make it much more difficult to reach agreement.

Mr Varadkar said he believed Johnson’s assurances that Britain “will not try to undercut the European Union” when it comes to labor, environmental, product, health and safety standards.

“I don’t think Britain will try to race down on issues like pay and workers rights, etc.,” Varadkar told the BBC.

Britain will now turn to other countries now that it is no longer in the EU to discuss new trade arrangements, even if EU rules remain in effect for an eleven month transition period.

Mr. Raab is planning trips to Japan and Australia this week to intensify these efforts.

Mr. Johnson spent the weekend out of the public eye a week ago, which will mark a turning point in his government that won a major election in December.

Officials have to move from “Brexit” – Mr. Johnson’s motto – to do business and actually rule the country.

The first days of Brexit passed without major incidents, but the British police examine a poster on the Winchester Tower block in Norwich and warn residents that “we will not tolerate people” who only speak English in the building.

The Norfolk police said they had confiscated copies of the dismantled poster and considered it a “racially aggravated” incident. The signs were titled “Happy Brexit Day”.