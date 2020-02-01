LONDON – So long, goodbye, goodbye, goodbye.

With little fuss and little fanfare, Britain left the European Union on Friday after 47 years of membership and made a leap into the unknown, which was a historic blow to the bloc.

The UK’s departure became official at 11 p.m. in Brussels, where the EU headquarters are located. Thousands of enthusiastic Brexit supporters who had gathered in front of the British Parliament cheered when the hour struck. They had hoped for this moment since Great Britain had deviated from the club that joined in 1973 with 52 to 48 percent of the votes in June 2016.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Britain’s withdrawal as “a moment of real national renewal and change”.

But many Britons mourned the loss of their EU identity, and some marked the transition with tearful vigils. It was also sad in Brussels when British flags were quietly removed from the block’s many buildings.

Whether the Brexit will make Britain a proud nation that has regained its sovereignty, or whether its presence in Europe and the world is waning, will be discussed for years to come.

Britain’s exit is a historic moment, but it only marks the end of the first leg of the Brexit saga. When the British wake up on Saturday, they will hardly notice any changes. Britain and the EU have given themselves an eleven-month “transition period” in which Britain will continue to abide by the bloc rules to conclude new trade, security and a host of other areas.

The now 27-member EU needs to recover from one of its biggest setbacks in its 62-year history to face an increasingly complex world as its former member becomes a competitor, right across the English Channel.

French President Emmanuel Macron called Brexit a “historic alarm signal” that should force the EU to improve.

“It’s a sad day, let’s not hide it,” he said in a television speech. “But it is a day that must also make us do things differently.”

He insisted that European citizens “more than ever” need a united Europe to defend their interests vis-à-vis China and the United States, to cope with climate change and migration, and the technological upheavals.

In the many EU buildings in Brussels, British flags were quietly lowered, folded and taken away on Friday. It is the first time that a country has left the EU and many in the block have spent the day. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen complained: “When the sun rises tomorrow, a new chapter will begin for our Union of 27”

However, she warned that Brexit Day would be a major loss to the UK and said the island nation is heading towards a more lonely existence.

“Strength is not in great isolation, but in our unique union,” she said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that after Brexit, Britain was “a great European power at the same time and truly global in our reach and ambitions”.

“We want this to be the beginning of a new era of friendly cooperation between the EU and an energetic Britain,” said Johnson in a pre-recorded speech to the country that aired an hour before the UK left.

Independent media were not allowed to film Johnson’s speech, which the government recorded at 10 Downing Street on Thursday.

Johnson won an election in December with a double promise to bring Brexit to an end and provide improved jobs, infrastructure and services to the most deprived areas of the UK where support for leaving the EU is greatest. On Friday, he symbolically held a cabinet meeting in the pro-Brexit city of Sunderland in north-east England instead of in London.

Johnson is a Brexit enthusiast, but he knows that many Britons don’t, and his conservative government wanted to mark the moment with calm dignity. Red, white, and blue lights illuminated government buildings and a countdown clock projected onto the Prime Minister’s residence on Downing Street.

There was no such reluctance on nearby Parliament Square, where ArchbREXITER Nigel Farage gathered a crowd of several thousand people to play the patriotic song “Land of Hope and Glory” while waiting for a moment when even Farage sometimes doubted that he would ever come.

Londoner Donna Jones said she came to “be part of the story”.

“It does not mean that we are against Europe, it just means that we want to be self-sufficient in a way,” she said.

But the British grieved for their membership in the bloc – and the freedom it gave itself to live in 28 countries.

“Many of us just want to show our grief in public,” said Ann Jones, who joined dozens of others on a march to the EU mission in London.

“And we don’t want any trouble, we just want to say, well, we didn’t want that.”

Britain’s journey to Brexit was long, rocky – and far from over.

Britain has never been a full member of the EU, but leaving the bloc has long been considered a side issue. It gradually gained strength within the Conservative Party, which has a wing of violent “Eurosceptics” – opponents of EU membership. Former Prime Minister David Cameron finally agreed to hold a referendum and said he wanted to solve the problem once and for all.

It didn’t work that way. Since the 2016 vote, the UK has had violent negotiations with the EU, which eventually allowed divorce settlement to be reached at the end of last year. But Britain is likely to leave the bloc as split as on the day of the referendum.

Broadly speaking, the UK’s major cities voted to remain in the EU, while the small towns voted to leave. England and Wales supported Brexit, Northern Ireland and Scotland voted to remain.

Candlelight vigils were held in several Scottish cities, government buildings were illuminated in blue and yellow EU colors in Edinburgh and the block flag continued to fly in front of the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Brexit “will be a moment of deep sadness for many of us in Britain”.

“And here in Scotland, since it is against the will of most of us, this sadness will be associated with anger,” she said in a speech in Edinburgh.

The Sturgeon Scottish National Party government demands the right to hold a referendum on independence from Britain, which Johnson refuses.

London, home to more than 1 million EU citizens, also voted by a large margin to stay in the block.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “broken” because of Brexit. But he insisted that London would remain so that everyone is welcome, regardless of “the color of your skin, the color of your flag, the color of your passport”.

Negotiations between the UK and the EU on their new relationship are expected to start in March and the first signs are not encouraging. The EU says Britain could not have full access to the EU single market if it did not comply with the rules of the bloc, but the UK insisted that it would not agree to comply with EU rules in return for full trade.

With Johnson adamant, he won’t extend the transition period beyond December 31, as months of uncertainty and uncertainty lie ahead.

In the English port of Dover, just 32 kilometers from France, retiree Philip Barry said he was confident that everything would be worth it.

“I assume that the road will have one or two small bumps that will eventually level out,” he said. “Someone once said: short-term pain, but long-term gain.”