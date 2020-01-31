Britain leaves the European Union and jumps into the unknown – KGET 17

LONDON (AP) – So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, farewell.

With little fanfare, Britain left the European Union on Friday after 47 years of membership, leaping into the unknown with a historic blow to the bloc.

Departure from the UK became official at 11 p.m. (2300GMT), at midnight in Brussels, where the EU has its headquarters. Thousands of enthusiastic Brexit supporters have gathered in front of the British Parliament to salute the moment they have been waiting for since the British voted 52% -48% in June 2016 to get away from the club he joined in 1973 Crowds of flags burst out to applause as Big Ben struck 11 times – on a tape. The real bell of Parliament has been silenced for reparations.

In a message from nearby 10 Downing St., Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Britain’s departure “a moment of real national renewal and change.”

But many Britons mourned the loss of their European identity, and some marked the death with watery vigils. There was also sadness in Brussels as the British flags were discreetly removed from the many buildings of the block.

Whether Brexit makes Britain a proud nation that has claimed sovereignty or a diminished presence in Europe and the world will be debated in the years to come.

If leaving Britain is a historic moment, it only marks the end of the first stage of the Brexit saga. When the British wake up on Saturday, they will notice very little change. The UK and the EU have agreed to an 11-month “transition period” – during which the UK will continue to follow bloc rules – to conclude new trade, security and host of other areas.

The EU, which now has 27 members, will have to bounce back on one of its biggest setbacks in its 62 years of history to face an increasingly complicated world as its former member becomes a competitor, just from the across the Channel.

French President Emmanuel Macron called Brexit a “historic red flag” that should force the EU to improve.

“It’s a sad day, let’s not hide it,” he said in a televised speech. “But it’s a day that should also lead us to do things differently.”

He insisted that European citizens more than ever need a united Europe to defend their interests against China and the United States, to face climate change and migration and technological upheavals.

Friday, in the many European buildings in Brussels, the British flags were quietly lowered, folded and carried away. It is the first time that a country has left the EU, and many members of the bloc have taken the time. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, deplored that “as the sun rises tomorrow, a new chapter for our union at 27 will begin”.

But she warned that Brexit would mark a major loss for the UK and said the island nation was moving towards a more lonely existence.

“The strength does not lie in splendid isolation, but in our unique union,” she said.

Johnson insisted that post-Brexit Britain would be “simultaneously a great European and truly global power in our range and ambitions.”

“We want it to be the start of a new era of friendly cooperation between the EU and an energetic Britain,” said Johnson in a pre-recorded domestic speech an hour before Britain left.

Breaking with usual practice, independent media were not allowed to film Johnson’s speech, which the government recorded on Thursday at 10 Downing St.

Johnson won an electoral victory in December with a double promise to “advance Brexit” and provide jobs, infrastructure and improved services in the most disadvantaged areas of Britain, where support for leaving the EU is the strongest. On Friday, he symbolically held a cabinet meeting in the pro-Brexit city of Sunderland, in the north-east of England, rather than London.

Johnson is passionate about Brexit, but he knows that many Britons are not, and his Conservative government has sought to mark the moment with quiet dignity. Red, white and blue lights lit up government buildings and a countdown to the Prime Minister’s Downing Street residence.

There was no such restraint on nearby Parliament Square, where archi-Brexiteer Nigel Farage gathered a crowd of several thousand people, who wrapped up the patriotic song “Land of Hope and Glory” while qu ‘They were waiting for the moment when even Farage sometimes doubted that he would come.

“This is the most important moment in the modern history of our great nation,” Farage told the crowd.

“The war is over,” said Farage, who often describes Britain’s relations with Europe in martial terms. “We won.”

Londoner Donna Jones said she was “part of history”.

“It does not mean that we are anti-European, it just means that we want to be self-sufficient in some way,” she said.

But the British who cherished their membership in the bloc – and the freedom they had bought to live anywhere in 28 countries – were in mourning.

“Many of us just want to express our sadness in public,” said Ann Jones, who joined dozens of others on their way to the EU mission in London.

“And we don’t want any problems, we just want to say, well you know, we didn’t want that.”

Britain’s journey to Brexit has been long, rocky – and far from over.

The UK has never been a full member of the EU, but in reality leaving the bloc has long been considered a marginal idea. He gradually gained strength in the Conservative Party, which has a wing of fierce “Eurosceptics” – opponents of EU membership. Former Prime Minister David Cameron finally agreed to hold a referendum, saying he wanted to settle the issue once and for all.

It didn’t work that way. Since the 2016 vote, the UK has had fierce negotiations with the EU which finally reached an agreement on the terms of divorce late last year. But Britain leaves the bloc, no doubt as divided as it was on the day of the referendum.

Overall, the big British cities voted to stay in the EU, while the smaller cities voted to leave. England and Wales supported Brexit, while Northern Ireland and Scotland voted to maintain it.

Candlelight vigils were held in several Scottish cities, government buildings in Edinburgh were lit up in EU blue and yellow colors, and the bloc’s flag continued to fly in front of the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Brexit was “a time of deep sadness”.

“And here in Scotland, since this is happening against the will of the vast majority of us, this sadness will be tinged with anger,” she said in a speech in Edinburgh.

The government of Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party demands the right to hold a referendum on independence from the United Kingdom, which Johnson refuses to grant.

London, home to over a million EU citizens, also voted by a wide margin to stay in the bloc.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was heartbroken about Brexit. But he insisted that London would be welcome to all, regardless of “the color of your skin, the color of your flag, the color of your passport”.

Negotiations between Britain and the EU on their new relationship are expected to start in earnest in March, and the first signs are not encouraging. EU says Britain cannot have full access to EU single market unless it follows bloc rules, but Britain insists it will not accept to follow an EU regulation in exchange for unhindered trade.

With categorical Johnson, he will not extend the transition period beyond December 31, months of uncertainty and acrimony await us.

In the English port of Dover, just 20 miles (32 km) across the Channel from France, retiree Philip Barry said he was convinced it was worth it.

“I expect there may be a little bump or two on the road, but in the end it won’t matter,” he said. “Someone once said: short-term pain but long-term gain.”

Associated Press video journalists Jo Kearney and Philipp-Moritz Jenne contributed to this. Casert reported from Brussels.

