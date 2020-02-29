[britain-reports-selection-of-coronavirus-situations-has-risen-to-23]



A woman carrying a protecting mask travels on a Jubilee Line tube teach in London, Britain, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

February 29, 2020

(Reuters) – The range of folks contaminated with coronavirus in the United Kingdom had risen to 23 on Saturday, after three extra clients analyzed constructive, Britain’s well being section stated.

“As of 29 February at 9am (0900 GMT), a full of 10,483 men and women have been tested in the British isles, of which 10,460 were verified damaging and 23 favourable,” the department stated in a assertion.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reported on Friday that slowing the distribute of coronavirus was now his government’s leading precedence, soon immediately after news that the first Briton had died of the sickness right after contracting it on a cruise ship moored in Japan. [nL5N2AS46S]

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru Enhancing by Alexander Smith)