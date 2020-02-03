Britain vows stricter rules for terrorists after the last London attack world

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Downing Street in London on September 20, 2019. – Reuters pic

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set stricter rules for those convicted of terrorism after a man released from prison for Islamist-motivated terrorist offenses injured two people during a killing spree in south London.

Sudesh Amman, who was arrested in 2018 for “Islamist terrorism” but was released after his three-year sentence, was shot by the police when he started stabbing people on a busy London street.

“We will announce further plans to fundamentally change the system to deal with those convicted of terrorist offenses,” said Johnson. “My thoughts are with the injured victims and their relatives.”

British politicians have repeatedly called for stricter rules for terrorist suspects, which increased after a former convict killed two people and injured three others before the police shot him near London Bridge in November.

Johnson said since the attack, the government has “quickly taken steps to strengthen every element of our response to terrorism, including longer sentences and more money for the police.”

Amman, the attacker of yesterday, was arrested for promoting violent Islamist material and even encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents. He was under surveillance at the time of the attack.

He pleaded guilty to possession of terrorist documents and the distribution of terrorist publications in November 2018 and was sentenced to more than three years in prison the following month.

He was 17 and lived at home with his mother and younger siblings when he first committed terrorist offenses, according to the authorities. The police became aware of his activities in April 2018 and he was arrested a month later by armed officers on a street in north London.

When the officers examined his computer and phone, they found that he had downloaded explosives and terrorist material, the prosecutor said.

News showed that he and his family, friends and girlfriend had discussed his extreme views and desire to launch an attack, which often focused on using a knife, prosecutors said.

In December 2017, Amman released a picture of the leader of the Islamic State of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed during a US raid in Syria in October, and said in a message to his brother: “The Islamic State is here to stay. “

He also described Yazidi women as slaves, saying the Koran allowed them to be raped, and in another message encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents.

The police said he shared an online al-Qaida magazine with his family, and while discussing school with a sibling, he wrote that he “would rather blow me up”. – Reuters