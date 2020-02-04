Britain wants to revise the early release of terrorists after a knife attack in London

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he wanted to revise the automatic early release of terrorists following an Islamic State alleged stabbing in London.

20-year-old Sudesh Amman, wearing a fake suicide vest, was shot by the undercover police after stabbing two people on a busy street in South London on Sunday.

The Islamic State’s propaganda arm called Amman “an IS fighter” and said “he carried out the attack in response to an appeal to nationals” from countries belonging to the global coalition fighting the jihad group.

Amman was recently released from prison early after serving part of his sentence for a number of Islamist terrorist offenses – namely, possession and distribution of terrorist documents.

The attack occurred just over two months after a similar incident in which the armed police shot a convicted terrorist upon his release near London Bridge in the heart of the city.

Usman Khan stabbed two people after attending a prisoner rehabilitation conference.

Johnson said Secretary of Justice Robert Buckland would announce plans to change the system for treating the release of convicted terrorists later on Monday.

“What did he (Amman) do with the automatic early release and why was there no control system, no probation process to check whether he was really a suitable candidate?” The Prime Minister told reporters.

“Given the problems we have when we transform, reclaim and rehabilitate people who succumb to Islamism, it is very, very difficult and very difficult – and it can happen that there are really very few successful cases.

“I’m afraid we don’t want to go back to a system where our persistent security services monitor you very, very painfully … if a custody version could be better.”

Amman was arrested in London in May 2018 on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack. He was detained for three years and four months in December 2018 for 13 different crimes.

After Amman was automatically released from prison recently during his prison term, he was in a hostel for newly released prisoners in Streatham.

Armed plainclothes officers followed him on foot as part of a “proactive counterterrorism operation” announced by the police.

Amman stole a knife from a convenience store, then attacked a woman, then a man further up the street before he was gunned down.

Eyewitness videos showed him curling up on the sidewalk in front of a pharmacy when civilian policemen pointed at him with arms in hand and asked passers-by to get to safety.

Amman had a dark vest with silver canisters on his body.

Amman’s mother told Sky News that her son was a “nice, polite boy.”

Haleema Faraz Khan said he was “normal” when she visited him on Thursday, and he called her before the attack on Sunday and asked her to make him mutton biryani.

Khan, who comes from Sri Lanka, said the oldest of her five sons had been radicalized in prison.

“He saw and heard things that brainwashed him online,” she said.

“Before he went to prison, he wasn’t that religious. After he came out, he was really religious. “

Police chains stayed in Streatham on Monday as coroners gathered evidence.

Of the two stabbed to death, a man in his forties was treated in hospital for allegedly non-life-threatening injuries. A woman in her fifties was released.

A third victim, a woman in her twenties, was treated for minor injuries caused by broken glass after the shots.

Terrorists searched the hostel and house in Bishop’s Stortford, north of the capital near London Stansted Airport.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said there were “approximately” more than 70 people in London who were convicted of a terrorist offense, were in prison and released.