[britain-won’t-acknowledge-eu-oversight-on-good-level-of-competition-immediately-after-brexit,-pm’s-aide-to-say]



FILE Image: British Primary Minister Boris Johnson’s Europe adviser David Frost leaves the European Commission headquarters after a assembly with officials in Brussels, Belgium, Oct seven, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

February 17, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Britain will not settle for EU supervision of so-known as amount enjoying field ensures of honest levels of competition in any new connection between the two immediately after Brexit, Primary Minister Boris Johnson’s EU advisor, David Frost, is thanks to say in Brussels.

“It is central to our eyesight that we must have the ability to established legislation that suit us,” Frost is due to notify a lecture at a Brussels college on Monday, in accordance to an progress draft of his speech.

“To assume that we could possibly accept EU supervision on so-referred to as degree playing area issues just fails to see the position of what we are doing.”

Frost would also say that any easing of that stance from the British government’s facet would not be supported by the basic general public at home and that the EU will have to handle Britain as equivalent if it desires to have a “durable and sustainable” new partnership.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by John Chalmers)