[britain-won’t-heed-eu-guidelines-to-win-no-cost-trade:-pm-aide]



FILE Picture: British Key Minister Boris Johnson’s Europe adviser David Frost leaves the European Commission headquarters just after a conference with officers in Brussels, Belgium, Oct seven, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

February 17, 2020

By Gabriela Baczynska and John Chalmers

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Britain will not be threatened into subsequent EU guidelines in the future by chat of financial rifts and is ready to trade with the bloc on primary intercontinental conditions if demands be, Key Minister Boris Johnson’s Europe adviser reported on Monday.

Britain still left the EU very last month and the two sides will now start negotiating a new romantic relationship from trade to stability.

“We are not frightened by solutions there will be trade frictions,” David Frost instructed a lecture at a Brussels college. “We are not asking for anything at all particular, we are asking for a very simple free trade arrangement.”

Need to that not be doable due to the fact of the bloc’s insistence that Britain aligns alone with EU regulations in advance, London was completely ready to trade with the 27-union according to the identical essential intercontinental principles as Europe now follows with Australia.

The speech arrived as a reaction to a person sent recently in London by a top rated EU formal, Ursula von der Leyen, who called on Johnson to agree to so-referred to as stage participating in field assures of honest opposition based on formidable environmental and labor specifications.

For accessibility to its sector in the potential, the EU needs these stage playing discipline clauses to shield by itself from any dumping from the British side.

“It is central to our vision that we will have to have the ability to established legislation that go well with us,” Frost said. “To assume that we may settle for EU supervision on so-referred to as degree enjoying area troubles merely fails to see the level of what we are doing.”

Frost, who explained himself in the lecture as “one of the couple Brexit voting diplomats” in the British isles, reported Britain would not prolong the existing, position-quo Brexit changeover time period that operates until finally the stop of this 12 months.

Frost, who claimed Britain would established out its possess condition aid technique right after the changeover ends, described how he begun his early occupation in the EU hub Brussels as a euro-enthusiast but soon grew to become disillusioned.

He said that any easing of the Johnson government’s Brexit stance would not be supported by the typical general public at property and that the EU should take care of Britain as an equal if it desires to have a “durable and sustainable” new partnership.

He mentioned it was “perfectly possible” for the EU and Britain to be economic rivals but political allies.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by John Chalmers and Nick Macfie)