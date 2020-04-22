Britain’s coronavirus death toll can be largely underestimated, according to a data study

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to respond on Wednesday to a request for an investigation into the conservative government’s management of the coronavirus crisis after failing to fully explain partial death data, limited tests or lack of hospital equipment.

The new coronavirus outbreak, the worst health crisis since the 1918 flu pandemic, has left governments around the world grappling with stressed populations, a global economy stalled and overloaded with health services.

Johnson initially refrained from approving the stringent controls imposed by other European leaders, but later closed the country when projections showed that a quarter of a million people could die in the UK.

Meanwhile, a Financial Times analysis of the statistics office data suggests that the new coronavirus outbreak has caused up to 41,000 deaths in the UK. FT extrapolation is based on the number of all deaths in recently recorded official data that exceeded the usual average, including deaths that occurred outside of hospitals.

The number of people who died in hospitals in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus has risen to 18,100 as of Tuesday at 16:00. Local tome, the ministry of health said Wednesday, an increase of 763 from data published 24 hours earlier. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 – respiratory disease caused by coronavirus – has increased to 133,495, he added.

“Hybrid Parliament”

British lawmakers have upset 700 years of history grilling independent leader Dominic Raab via video link in an unprecedented but highly successful “hybrid parliament” session forced by the coronavirus epidemic.

A maximum of 50 legislators are physically allowed in the discussion room, while another 120 can participate via Zoom video conference.

Lawmakers at home, dressed formally in line with the usual dress code for municipalities, questioned Raab, who was in the chamber, about the government’s response.

WATCH in the UK deals with the increase in burials:

Facility built to handle the growing number of COVID-19 victims while maintaining physical removal protocols in place 2:19

Since the blockade, the government has provided conflicting explanations as to why it has failed to be part of an EU ventilation system and has admitted that there have been problems in obtaining enough protective equipment for healthcare professionals.

“Once this crisis is over, there will obviously be an independent inquiry to officially review the government’s response to the pandemic,” opposition leader Ed Davey, Liberal Democrats, said in a statement.

“The investigation must have the strongest powers possible given the shocking failures of personnel protection equipment and the government’s slow response – to get to the truth and give Boris Johnson the opportunity to answer increasingly serious questions.” .

Rahab rejected the inquiry request.

“I have to say I won’t accept his offer to engage in a public investigation. I think there are definitely lessons to be learned and when we get through this crisis it will be important to take stock,” he said.

In this image from the video, Labor party leader Keir Starmer speaks during the Prime Minister’s questions in the London House of Commons. A few dozen legislators sat well apart in the municipalities and agreed agreements with legislators to ask questions from home using the Zoom videoconferencing program. (House Commons via The Associated Press)

New opposition leader Keir Starmer also appeared in Parliament and spoke of an “emerging model”.

“We have been slow in the block, slow in the tests, slow in the protective devices and we are slow to accept these offers (to supply equipment) from British companies,” said Labor Party leader Starmer.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock addressed some questions about a commitment to reach 100,000 tests per day, done later this month. So far, just over 18,200 tests have been performed per day.

Wednesday said the government will introduce large-scale contact traceability once the number of new coronavirus cases decreases.

“As we have peaked, while reducing the number of new cases, we will introduce large-scale contact traceability,” Hancock told Parliament.

Penlon staff will test the fans before they are shipped to the NHS, in Abingdon, England on Tuesday. The government has issued an order for fans for the new adapted design supported by a high-tech production consortium that includes the Formula 1 teams Mercedes, McLaren and Williams. Britain has not joined a European-wide fan purchase program, although it is eligible. (Steve Parsons / PA / The Associated Press)

There was also confusion about the fans.

The top British foreign ministry official said Tuesday he was wrong when he told a committee of legislators that the government had made a political decision not to participate in a European program to buy fans to fight coronavirus.

Johnson faced serious complications in intensive care COVID-19 earlier this month. A more recent Sunday Times report indicated that Johnson missed five consecutive coronavirus meetings before the pandemic hit Britain hard.

Parliament subsequently approved an expansion of the business that hybrid sessions could consider to include legislation. It also agreed to allow remote voting for the first time ever, although the manner in which this would have been conducted has not yet been agreed and no vote is expected until it has been.

Analysis of government disputes over total deaths

The analysis of excess deaths in the Financial Times said that the true death toll of COVID-19 will likely be more than double, based on FT’s analysis of excess deaths in recent data.

On Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that 18,516 people died in England and Wales in the week ending April 10, which is 7,966 more than the five-year average.

While the ONS records mentions of COVID-19 in death certificates, the absolute volume of extra-total deaths – including those that do not mention COVID-19 – means that the true disease balance is underestimated, according to the FT analysis.

This indicates that the “true” death toll of coronavirus is currently around 41,000.

Tuesday’s ONS data provided concrete examples of COVID-19 death toll.

Statistics show that deaths in nursing homes have doubled in the past few weeks, but only 17% of death certificates mention COVID-19.

WATCH: Surfing in restricted situations in public

Physical distancing has radically changed the way we socialize. But there are still some scenarios in which it is difficult to limit our physical contact with others. Here’s how to navigate better. 03:23

Cambridge professor David Spiegelhalter told the FT that it was not credible that these extra deaths could mainly result from indirect effects of coronavirus blockade, such as seriously ill patients who avoided the hospital.

“There is no suggestion that collateral damage – however large it is – is something like COVID damage,” said Spiegelhalter.

Hancock told reporters that the 40% gap between daily data and more comprehensive ONS data was not “an accurate representation of that data.”

Helen Whately, a young minister of health and social care, said the government will publish data on deaths in nursing homes next week.