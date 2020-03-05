[britain’s-john-lewis-launches-method-assessment-after-gain-slide]



File Photo: Customers move a branch of John Lewis in London, Britain, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) – British personnel-owned retailer, the John Lewis Partnership, has released a strategic overview of its company immediately after reporting a 23% fall in yearly revenue, a third straight decrease, principally reflecting a dire overall performance from its office suppliers arm.

The partnership also stated on Thursday it would shell out its 80,000 personnel, which it calls associates, a reward of just 2% of wage – the least expensive given that 1953 when it was omitted.

The team stated it produced a pretax earnings in advance of one particular off things and partnership bonus of 123 million lbs . ($158.6 million) in the yr to Jan 25, 2020, down from 160 million lbs in 2018-19.

New chairman Sharon White warned it could consider up to five decades for a transformation of the organization to present outcomes.

