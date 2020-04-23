Britain’s seventh birthday St. Louis is marked with a second birthday in the rainbow pictures

LONDON – Prince William and his wife Kate have released new photos of their son Prince Louis painting a colorful picture of rainbows, which has become a symbol of hope in Britain during the coronavirus crisis , to mark his second birthday on Thursday.

The five pictures of Louis show the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with his hands covered in paint as he created his rainbow poster, ringing similar artworks made by children around the country and put in the windows of their homes.

All pictures of the young prince were taken this month by Kate at their family home in eastern England where they were staying in coronavirus lockdown, Kensington Palace said.

Louis, fifth in line to the throne, has six-year-old brother Prince George, and four-year-old sister Charlotte and last month the family released a video of them joining the a nationwide applause thanks to the country’s health care workers.

Earlier this week, Kate announced that they were going home to study with the children, but they did not allow them to take a break on Easter holidays.

“Don’t tell the kids, we’re really putting it on the holidays. I feel,” he told BBC TV. #

