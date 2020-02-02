Britain’s “terrorist” stings injure 3; Police kill suspects

February 2 (UPI) – British officers shot a man after at least three people were injured in an incident the police said was terrorist on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter that a suspect had died and the scene was completely contained on Sunday afternoon after several stabbing in the city of Streatham south of London.

“As part of a proactive counterterrorism operation, armed officials were immediately present and shot a male suspect who was found dead at the scene,” said Deputy Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi.

A device was found attached to the suspect’s body, but the police found that it was a “joke device”.

Police said the suspect was not officially identified, but they were “confident” that he was 20-year-old Sudesh Amman.

“The suspect was recently released from prison, where he was convicted of Islamist terrorism,” said D’Orsi.

D’Orsi said two people were stabbed and one sustained minor injuries, presumably caused by broken glass, after the police fired their weapons.

Police said one person was hospitalized in life-threatening condition, but has since stabilized, a second person was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries before discharge, and a third person was treated for minor injuries at the scene before she was hospitalized.

“We were called today at 1:58 p.m. to report an incident on Streatham High Road,” said the London Ambulance Service. “We work closely with the other emergency services and treat a number of patients on site.”

Streatham High Road was closed in both directions after the incident.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan made a statement on Sunday saying he was in close contact with police officers and thanked officials and other first responders for their response.

“Terrorists are trying to divide us and destroy our way of life – we will never allow them to succeed here in London,” he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet that his “thoughts are with the injured and all concerned”.

British security services reduced the national threat from serious to significant in November, suggesting that attacks are more likely than likely to be very likely.

Since then, there have been three terrorist attacks in the country, including a stab on the London Bridge that killed two people in November, and an incident last month that HMP Whitemoor inmates detained for terrorist attacks guarded with counterfeit bomb vests attacked.