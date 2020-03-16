British actor Idris Elba tests coronavirus positivity – World News

British actor Idris Elba said on Monday that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Elba, who starred in the TV drama “The Wire” and the movie “Avengers: The War of Infinity,” posted in a Twitter post that he had no symptoms but to isolate himself from others. It was not clear where he was.

“I tested positive for Covid 19 this morning. Feeling good, I have no symptoms so far, but I’ve been isolated since learning about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home and be pragmatic. I’ll let you know how I’m doing … Don’t panic.” , wrote 47-year-old Elba.

Elba said she took the test because she revealed on Friday that he had been exposed to someone who had contracted the disease. He did not identify the person.

I tested positive for Covid 19 this morning. Feeling good, I have no symptoms so far, but have been isolated since learning about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home and be pragmatic. I’ll keep you posted on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 Don’t panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ

– Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“Stay positive. Don’t fuck,” he said in a video with a post on Twitter.

Elba was the second major Hollywood celebrity to announce that she had the virus. Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, announced last week that they both became ill while working on a movie in Australia.

