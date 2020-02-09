British Airways breaks flight record for fastest subsonic journey from New York to London

February 9 (UPI) – A British Airways flight broke the record for the fastest subsonic flight between New York and London overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 said the Boeing 747 had reached its destination 4 hours and 56 minutes after arriving at Heathrow at 4:43 a.m., almost two hours ahead of schedule.

The plan reached a top speed of 825 mph when it tried to arrive in England before an approaching winter storm.

“We always take precedence over speed records, but our highly trained pilots used the conditions to get customers to London on time,” a British Airways representative told the BBC.

Norwegian set the previous record in January 2018 and completed the 3,458 mile journey in 5 hours and 13 minutes to break British Airways’ 2015 record of 5 hours and 16 minutes.

Flightradar24 found that the record-breaking British Airways flight was one minute faster than a Virgin Airbus A350 flight and three minutes faster than another Virgin aircraft. Both also broke the 2018 record.