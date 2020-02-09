British Airways breaks record for fastest subsonic flight from New York to London

British Airways Boeing 747-400 airliner on landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport. (Photo by Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A British Airways flight broke the record for the fastest subsonic flight from New York to London, completing the trip in just four hours and 56 minutes.

The Boeing 747 took off in New York on Saturday evening and landed at London’s Heathrow Airport at 4:43 p.m. on Sunday, almost two hours ahead of schedule. It reached a top speed of 825 mph.

“We always take precedence over speed records, but our highly trained pilots used the conditions to get customers to London on time,” said a spokesman for British Airways in a statement.

The fastest crossing of the Atlantic tonight from New York to London is the BA112 in 4 hours 56 minutes. # VS4 in 4:57 and # VS46 in 4:59. https://t.co/gfYoHGV3Y6https://t.co/kMhjCqdEtt

If we’re not mistaken, BA is now getting Norwegian’s fastest subsonic crossing NY-London back. pic.twitter.com/Sr1GPeAjuh

– Flightradar24 (@ flightradar24) February 9, 2020

The previous record set by Norwegian Air in January 2018 was five hours and 13 minutes. The average flight time of a plane from New York to London is six hours and 13 minutes.

CNN notes: “Although the BA plane was apparently clocked faster than the speed of sound, it wouldn’t have broken the sound barrier because the air pushed it around it. Even when the 747 was traveling at over 100 km / h, it was much slower than the speed of sound in relation to the surrounding air. “

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at CNN