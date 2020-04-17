British Airways hottest travel suggestions and cancellation updates

British Airways (BA) has grounded the greater part of its fleet thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

All BA flights from Gatwick and London Town Airport have been suspended when Heathrow Airport closed just one of its two runways previously this month.

In the newest update from the airline on April 16, prospects are asked to test the position of their flight through BA’s on the net scheduling system or by using its telephone get in touch with centre.

Those worried about vacation really should ensure their make contact with information are up to day so they can be reached directly, in accordance to the airline.

With so a lot of flights cancelled, BA are allowing consumers to adjust their date and spot of travel for absolutely free.

This applies to new bookings produced from March 3 to Might 31 2020.

BA is featuring a voucher to these who flights have been cancelled to be applied on potential journeys.

Alternatively clients can apply for a refund.

Challenges acquiring by to BA’s helpline has induced anger from lots of passengers.

Martin Sekula posted on social media that he “simply just can’t get though” to BA’s simply call centre, including: “I never even get the option to wait. How can change my cancelled flight if I cannot communicate to you.”

A different customer, Nick Burke experienced similar concerns. He said: “You’ve cancelled my holiday getaway but are producing it pretty tough in receiving a refund. The numbers you’ve provided me to phone there is no reply.”

Verify the status of your flight at BA’s internet site below.

Do you have a tale you consider MyLondon really should include? If so, e mail danielle.manning@reachplc.com.