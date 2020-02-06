British automakers are asking Boris Johnson to fund pledges to end the gasoline era by 2035

LONDON – British car manufacturers are pushing for government funding to achieve a new goal, namely, the abolition of cars with combustion engines by 2035, even though the demand for electric models is increasing rapidly.

Britain will ban the sale of new gasoline, diesel and hybrid cars five years earlier than planned from 2035, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday to reduce air pollution.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister’s announcement must include a package of tax incentives, policies, and investments.

The retail group advocated a second day after new data in January showed a 7.3 percent decline in the overall car market. The decline extends a three-year slump that coincides with the 2016 Brexit vote, which has led to consumer uncertainty and fewer diesel purchases since new restrictions were introduced.

“Consumer confidence is not returning to the market, nor is it supported by the government’s decision to move the goalposts to create further confusion and instability,” said SMMT chief Mike Hawes in a statement.

The ban in the UK would herald the end of over a century of trust in the combustion engine. The UK government said it would introduce the ban pending consultation before 2035 if a faster transition was possible.

Johnson’s new venture includes the early removal of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which accounted for more than 13,000 purchases in January. Including tripling battery sales to 4,054 vehicles, alternative vehicles accounted for around 12 percent of the market in the month under review.

The SMMT is aiming to extend a grant for plug-in models that expires next month. The demand for low-emission vehicles always decreases when incentives are drawn.

Countries and cities around the world have announced plans to tackle diesel vehicles after the 2015 Volkswagen emissions scandal, and the European Union is introducing stricter carbon dioxide regulations.

The mayors of Paris, Madrid, Mexico City and Athens have announced that they will ban diesel vehicles from city centers by 2025. France is preparing to ban the sale of fossil fuel cars by 2040.