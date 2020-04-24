British Captain Tom, 99, obtains world records for walking and singing money laundering

Britain’s coronavirus fundraising hero Captain Tom Moore has earned two Guinness World Record titles to add to his accolades on Friday, days just shy of his 100th birthday.

The World War Two veteran broke the record for the most money raised by an individual through a charity walk – until Friday afternoon he collected more than £ 28.6 million ($ 35.2 million) for National Health Service (NHS) by completing its garden laps.

Moore, who has used a walking frame with wheels since breaking his hip, originally hoped to raise just £ 1,000. But he shot that past as media attention from around the world zoomed in on his home in Bedfordshire, central England.

He was also recognized as the oldest person to reach number one on Britain’s major music charts with his appearance with singer Michael Ball on a cover of “You Can’t Walk Alone” – another fundraiser for health services.

Guinness World Records says the title will be held by Welsh star Tom Jones, who was 68 when he sang the charity single “Barry Islands on the Stream” in 2009.

Moore, who turned 100 on April 30, said she felt honored to receive the awards.

“My walk to charity has raised more money than I can imagine and I’m very grateful to those who donated money and bought a single so that we can access these records and raise money for our incredible NHS in these difficult times. “

“These really are the titles of Guinness World Records for all of us,” he added.

Moore’s fundraising walk broke a 40-year-old record. Guinness World Records says the former title for the most money raised through a charity walk will be held by Canadian athlete Terry Fox.

Fox, who lost a leg to cancer when he was a teenager, crossed a cross-Canada run in 1980 by sinking his prosthetic foot into the Atlantic Ocean with the aim of getting everyone to the Pacific.

After 5,376km (3,341 miles) the cancer spread to his lungs and forced him to stop near Thunder Bay, Ontario, on September 1, 1980. He died less than a year later 22 years old.

Guinness World Records reports that Fox has raised C $ 14.7 million – worth £ 5.4 million at the time and £ 27,201,900 today, adjusted for inflation. The subsequent telethon raised an additional C $ 10 million in his honor, the organization added. ($ 1 = 0.81 pounds) (Writing by Andrew Heavens. Editing by Angus MacSwan)