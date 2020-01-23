British children should know if parents are spying on tech / gadgets

Amid the growing debate about how much online privacy young children should have, mummy bloggers are building careers using their children’s pictures, and families are installing tracking apps on cell phones to check them. – AFP picture

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – British children will have the right to know when their parents spy on them online. The code is binding on technology companies, as announced yesterday.

Businesses need to tell children whether their products include parental controls to restrict or monitor access, and provide an “obvious sign” that indicates when they will be monitored under the new Information Rights Commissioner (ICO) code.

Digital rights activists praised the move as progressive.

“It is very important that a child understands the context of the tools that are applied to them,” said Jim Killock, managing director of the Open Rights Group, a nonprofit organization.

“It is in this area that social strain can easily occur if parents are too concerned and a child’s rights are severely compromised in the name of child safety,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The code has to be approved by parliament and is expected to enter into force at the end of next year, said the ICO, an independent body mandated to protect information rights.

Amid the growing debate about how much online privacy young children should have, mummy bloggers are building careers using their children’s pictures, and families are installing tracking apps on cell phones to check them.

The ICO said that parental controls to monitor internet browsing and tracking tools are of great value to young people’s security, but should be weighed against their right to privacy and transparency.

The code, which covers online platforms and apps as well as products connected to the Internet such as smart toys, also assumes that the privacy settings for children are set to “high” by default and that the ban causes children to pass on additional personal data.

“Children’s privacy must not be profitable,” said Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham in a statement.

“At a time when children are learning how to use an iPad before riding a bike, it is true that organizations that design and develop online services do so in the interest of the children.”

The ICO announced that it would take action against companies that did not fully comply with the 15-point code and would be empowered to punish violations of data rights with fines of up to EUR 20 million (RM 90 million) or a maximum of 4 percent of annual sales serious cases. – Thomson Reuters Foundation

