British Columbia and CSUB host Black History Month events in February

Cal State Bakersfield and Bakersfield College celebrate Black History Month with several events this month.

The two colleges kick off today. A presentation will take place at the CSUB Student Union Patio, 9001 Stockdale Hwy., From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bakersfield College also organizes its historically black college and university transfer caravan, which stops between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the college, located at 1801 Panorama Dr.

The event provides assistance to students who wish to apply for an HBCU and learn more about scholarships.

Here is a list of other events organized throughout the month.

FEB. 6

Series of distinguished speakers: Patrisse Khan-Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, is scheduled to speak on Thursday at Bakersfield College. Khan-Cullors will talk about his book “When they call you a terrorist: a memory of dark matter” at 10 am and 2 pm. at the Levan Center at 7 p.m. program will take place in the indoor theater.

Gospel Fest: The annual event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Icardo Center of the CSUB, doors open at 5.30 pm The event will bring together churches in the county of Kern with music throughout the night.

FEB. seven

Unity breakfast: Breakfast will start at 7:00 a.m. in the Stockdale Room on the CSUB campus. Dr. Brenda Lewis, Assistant Superintendent of Education at the Kern School District, is the keynote speaker. The Unity award will also be presented to a member of the campus community for their exceptional contribution to promoting diversity and collaboration.

Black History Month Conference: The British Columbia conference “Hustle and Motivate: It’s for the Culture”, organized by the college’s Umoja Club, will take place at 8:30 am at the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center. Students present will be entitled to an opening session by the motivational speaker and author Terrance Minnoy. There will also be workshops and entertainment.

FEB. 12

Leadership ethics: CSUB will have a conversation with former Bakersfield police chief Lyle Martin at 6 p.m. in the Dezember reading room of the Walter Stiern library.

FEB. 20

Discussion on the brown bag: Dr. Tracey Salisbury will speak at noon in the Stockdale room of the CSUB Runner Café.

FEB. 21

Great black athletes: Darius Riggins talks about famous black athletes from the past and the present. There will also be some door prizes. The discussion will take place at Dorothy Donahoe Hall, room 102G.

FEB. 23

CSU Super Sunday: Nine participating churches will be assigned a lecturer from the campus community, as well as a contact person to provide information about CSUB to students and potential parents. Speakers will include President Lynnette Zelezny, Dr. Vernon Harper, Dr. Thomas Wallace and Dr. Markel Quarles. Visits to the church will start at 10 a.m.

FEB. 29

Black History Month Parade: British Columbia and CSUB will be featured in the parade, which begins at 10:00 a.m. at 21st and Ve Street.